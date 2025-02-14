VIP PODCAST 2/14 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Bandido vs. Brian Keith showstopper, should Harley Cameron beat Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam, Hangman vs. MJF, Brian’s on-site Dynamite report (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:
- 00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview
- 00:47 Collision Recap: Highlights and Crowd Reactions
- 09:05 Bandido vs. Brian Keith: A Showstopper
- 14:23 LFI vs. Austin’s Own: Post-Match Drama
- 18:26 Harley Cameron Halftime Show and Mercedes’ Confrontation
- 33:23 Dynamite Recap: Hangman Page’s Superstar Reaction
- 42:53 Excitement for Revolution
- 48:26 Megan Bain’s Potential
- 52:21 The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Guns
- 58:42 AEW Releases and Future Plans
- 01:06:55 Previewing AEW Grand Slam
