VIP PODCAST 2/14 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: Bandido vs. Brian Keith showstopper, should Harley Cameron beat Mercedes Mone at Grand Slam, Hangman vs. MJF, Brian’s on-site Dynamite report (79 min.)

00:00 Introduction and Episode Overview

00:47 Collision Recap: Highlights and Crowd Reactions

09:05 Bandido vs. Brian Keith: A Showstopper

14:23 LFI vs. Austin’s Own: Post-Match Drama

18:26 Harley Cameron Halftime Show and Mercedes’ Confrontation

33:23 Dynamite Recap: Hangman Page’s Superstar Reaction

42:53 Excitement for Revolution

48:26 Megan Bain’s Potential

52:21 The Hurt Syndicate vs. The Guns

58:42 AEW Releases and Future Plans

01:06:55 Previewing AEW Grand Slam

