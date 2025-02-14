WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/14): Keller’s report on Tiffany Stratton defending against Nia Jax, Priest vs. Strowman vs. Fatu and Naomi vs. Green in Elimination Chamber Qualifiers

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 14, 2025

WASHINGTON D.C. AT CAPITAL ONE ARENA

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Wade Barrett

Hosts: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 12,525 tickets had been distributed as of right before showtime today. The arena has a capacity of 20,356 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” Wade Barrett introduced the show as the camera showed an aerial view of Washington D.C.’s Capitol and Washington Monument. Barrett read part of the constitution that says, “Establish justice, assure domestic tranquility.” He said justice and tranquility are hard to find when the biggest prizes are on the line. They showed Nia Jax arriving and then Tiffany Stratton in the back halls as Barrett hyped their title match later. Then they showed Braun Strowman, Damien Priest, and Jacob Fatu (with Tama Tonga) walking the back halls separately.

-They went to ringside where Barrett said Joe Tessitore wasn’t there this week. He introduced his former broadcast partner on NXT, Vic Joseph. Joseph said Tessitore would be back next week.

-A video package aired on last week’s happenings with Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes and Fatu.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. Joseph said the Elimination Chamber will determine Cody’s fate. Cody asked D.C. what they wanted to talk about. Cody talked about possible challengers. He called Logan Paul “the most natural athlete to ever enter our sport.” He called C.M. Punk “the voice of the voiceless.” He said Drew McIntyre without a single superlative. He called John Cena “the greatest of all time.” (Oh, please.) He said he knows it won’t be Solo Sikoa because he hasn’t qualified and isn’t in any qualifier. He said he believes that the Samoan Spike last week wasn’t for him. McIntyre’s music interrupted.

McIntyre walked out. “‘Also Drew McIntyre.’ That’s all I get?” Cody said that’s fair. With enthusiasm and gusto, Cody said, “And also, Drew McIntyre!” Drew said “Also Drew McIntyre” has won the Elimination Chamber twice, is a former multiple-time World Champion, a Money in the Bank winner, and aRoyal Rumble winner. He asked Cody if he’s the same Drew who just last month on Smackdown stood in the ring and hugged him and said he was worried about him going to dark place, yet he tried to fight him. He said a few weeks later, Cody attacked when he was trying to handle business with Sami Zayn. “I don’t know your deal and I didn’t want it to be this way, but you’ve made it personal, buddy,” he said. He added that he’ll have to remind Cody exactly who he is.

Cody asked, “Is that so?” He said he can count on one hand the men who have defeated him since he returned to WWE, and Drew is one of them. He said he has not forgotten that. Fatu’s music then played. Drew turned to the stage. Fatu and Tonga walked out. Vic Joseph said he’s never been this close to Fatu and he’s ready to run. Barrett said he’s simply terrifying. Fans loudly chanted, “Fatu! Fatu!”

Fatu confronted Drew and said he already got his spot in the Chamber. He said he’s all gas, no brakes tonight. He said, regarding Priest and Strowman, he’s “about to dog-walk their asses.” He said he’ll win the Chamber, win the title at WrestleMania, and then bring the title back home to his family. Drew stared at him, unflinching. He raised the mic and told Fatu that he thinks people want to see a Psychopath and a Werewolf throw down in the Nation’s capital now. He said it’s not going to happen because he has his spot in the Chamber already. He told Cody he think Fatu wants to talk to him. Drew left. Barrett said that was smart of Drew.

Fatu circled Cody. Cody told Fatu when he qualifies for the Chamber and wins the Chamber, then they can fight over his title. A “Fatu!” chant started. (If WWE’s not careful, Fatu could be Cody’s WWE version of Malakai Black.) Solo Sikoa arrived on the big screen. Fatu put his arm up to Cody and said if anyone is going to speak to Solo, it’ll be him first talking family business. Cody said if Fatu has the first word, then he’ll get the last word. Fatu headed to the back.

(Keller’s Analysis: Overall good segment with Drew getting a chance to take exception to Cody downplaying him. Fatu is going to be difficult to keep in a babyface role, and if he faces Roman Reigns, I would not be at all surprised if most of the crowd sided with Fatu since he’s new, intense, exciting, badass, and around a lot more.)

-They showed Bianca Belair and Naomi walking backstage. [c]

-Tama was shown asking a backstage worker where Solo was. He acted terrified and pointed. Jacob Fatu then attacked him for terrible over-the-top acting, I assume). Joseph said, “Wrong place, wrong time for that guy.”

-Barrett interviewed Trish Stratus at ringside. He called her a welcome surprise and asked her if she’s going to appear at the Elimination Chamber in her hometown of Toronto. She said EC is one of the most exciting PLEs and it’s in her hometown, so she’ll be there. She said she just has to decide if she’ll be watching from ringside or a suite. Tiffany’s music interrupted. She walked out, accompanied by Piper Niven.

(1) CHELSEA GREEN (w/Piper Niven) vs. NAOMI (w/Bianca Belair)

Barrett said it’d be a real advantage for Belair if Naomi also qualified for the Chamber. The bell rang 27 minutes into the hour. Green scored an early one count after a meteora. Green bailed out to ringside. Naomi slidekicked toward Green and Niven, but Niven shoved Green out of her path. Green then kicked Naomi at ringside. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Naomi and Green battled back and forth for a few minutes, exchanging near falls. Naomi eventually hit an X-Factor and a springboard moonsault for the clean win.

WINNER: Naomi in 8:00.

-They went to Joseph and Barrett at ringside. They commented on footage of Kevin Owens attacking Sami Zayn two weeks ago on Raw. A clip aired of Sami saying he isn’t doing well is seeing a neck specialist for nerve damage. He said he thinks the last couple of weeks have been especially tough to come to terms with everything that has happened with him and KO. He said it’s almost become a joke how often they have turned on each other. He said it seems like an inevitability of their relationship, but this one was different. He said the package piledriver wasn’t about trying to get ahead or send a message; it was to try to end his career. He asked why? He said he has been there for KO, but for KO, it means he should’ve pushed Cody off a ladder and cheated to help him win a match. “I guess we just look at things differently there,” he said. He said he doesn’t know when he’ll be cleared, but when he is, they’re going to fight. “And I’m telling you, it’s not going to be fun,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good segment. No yelling, either! Just a serious, determined, solemn, contemplative, determined babyface plotting his revenge.)

-The Motor City Machine Guns made their ring entrance. [c]

-A clip aired of Triple H on a big screen on a sports talk show informing Michelle McCool that she was being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. Undertaker was there with her and smiled and hugged her.

-A teaser clip aired for “Legends and Future Greats” on A&E, premiering this Sunday.

(2) THE MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) vs. ANGEL GARZA & HUMBERTO CARRILLO (w/Santos Escobar)

The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour. Barrett said they didn’t get along when they teamed a couple weeks ago and had cross words in the locker room since then. He said every tag team on Smackdown seems at odds with everyone other team. They cut to a very early break. [c]

Sabin avoided a top rope Carrillo moonsault. The MCMGs then landed Skull and Bones on Carrillo for the win.

WINNERS: MCMGs in 8:00.

-A vignette aired on Priest with some soundbites about his goal to win the Chamber. “You better be ready for punishment because anarchy has arrived,” he said before swigging a shot of alcohol. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

-Fatu was raging backstage and finally found Solo. “Tell me what the hell is going on?” Fatu demanded as Solo stood. Solo said he needed time off. He said he hasn’t been himself since letting everyone down by losing the Ula Fala. He said he’s okay now, though, and ready to take over the business like he’s done before. He said the only way that happens is together as one. He said has to win the Chamber match and bring the title back to the family. He looked for assurances that Jacob understood. When Jacob turned to leave, Solo grabbed his arm and told him he loves him. Fatu didn’t react, then turned and left. Solo and Tonga stared at each other. Tonga then walked away.

(Keller’s Analysis: Intriguing situation. Fatu loved Solo so much, Solo ghosting him isn’t easy to forgive.)

-Shinsuke Nakamura made his ring entrance. He said he has been waiting and praying for a worthy challenge. Fans did the “What?” bit and then magically stopped. (I hope as a result of everyone else giving those fans a dirty look.) L.A. Knight’s music played. He said Nakamura was playing a game of two truths and a lie. He entered the ring and said Nakamura has failed the test, although he seemed to perhaps lose his train of thought or forget a line as he got to that point. Miz interrupted and walked out.

Nakamura dropped to ringside. Miz said he was wrong, and he’s not wrong very often, about how L.A. Knight was a flash in the pan and a fad, because the fans are still eating out of the palm of his hand despite doing the same schtick. He said it proves the fans aren’t educated. He said they’re basic. (He’s doing MJF’s bit.) He said neither Nakamura nor Knight are worthy.

Knight mocked Miz’s laugh and said Miz is the one doing the same old schtick for the last ten years, and it’s been at least that long since he’s been relevant. He said he almost forgot Miz was there. He told him to start a farewell tour like John Cena “because everybody is ready to see you go away.” Miz mock-cried. (This was intentionally annoying, but to the point of kinda wanting to just turn the channel.) Knight said at the very top of the list of crybaby bitches (reset the Bitch-o-Meter) are Miz and Drew.

Miz said at least he’s been to the top. He said guys like Knight don’t measure up to him. He said his resume stands alone when his career winds down, while Knight isn’t on his level. He said if Cena can call his shot, he has earned that too. He said he wants a U.S. Title match. Knight said when he was U.S. Champion, he made the title shine. He said Miz is “the most impotent dork.” He said he’s not championship material. Miz took a swing at Knight, but Knight blocked it. Miz bailed out. G.M. Nick Aldis walked out and said it’s obvious to him that they’re looking for a fight and Nakamura wants a worthy challenger. He booked Miz vs. L.A. Knight to determine the no. 1 contender for the U.S. Title “right now.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Knight seemed a small step off his game and the segment dragged a bit, but it also had some crowd-pleasing moments.) [c]

(3) LA. KNIGHT vs. MIZ

Knight and Miz were battling after the break 18 minutes into the hour. Nakamura was standing at ringside watching. Knight smashed Miz’s head into the ringside desk at 4:00. (Well, Miz’s forearms smashed the desk and his head didn’t really get close.) Knight turned toward Nakamura, so Miz recovered and rammed Knight into the ringside steps. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Miz controlled the action during the break. Fans chanted, “L.A. Knight!” They cut to a wide shot of the arena. Joseph plugged the sellout crowd and then plugged ticket sales for WrestleMania. Knight landed a sudden BFT and then a springboard elbow drop for the win.

WINNER: Knight in about 12:00 to earn a U.S. Title match.

(Keller’s Analysis: There wasn’t much doubt as to the outcome with Miz not antagonizing Nakamura at all to create a sense of possibility they might go that direction.)

-After the match, Nakamura and Knight went face-to-face and exchanged heated words. Knight’s music played and Nakamura left.

-Nia Jax was chatting with Candice LeRae when Alexa Bliss approached. She told Jax to have fun and hopefully she does better than Candice did last week. Bliss said they could end up facing each other and have a WrestleMania rematch. A QR code flashed as Bliss talked.

-R-Truth sang his song on his way to the ring. [c]

-Backstage, Andrade approached Miz. He said he watched his match and he could teach him something. “Just let me know,” he said before walking away. Carmelo Hayes told Miz people like Andrade don’t respect talent like them. Miz agreed people should learn to respect them and he suggested they team. He offered a fist bump and said, “Melo don’t Miz!” Melo shook his head and walked away. Miz said to himself that he thought that was cool.

(4) CARMELO HAYES vs. R-TRUTH

As Carmelo made his entrance, a clip aired of Carmelo telling Truth he had to show him that he’s Him. Of course, this confused Truth. “You is you,” Truth said. “You’re the reason toothpaste has instructions.” Carmelo said he’s going to talk to Aldis about a match.

The bell rang 37 minutes into the hour. As the ref called for the bell, Carmelo jumped Truth. Truth made a quick comeback. Joseph said this was Truth’s first singles match on Smackdown since 2019. Carmelo leaped off the top rope and landed a legdrop to the back of Truth’s neck for the clean win. Barrett said that losing streak Carmelo had could be the worst thing for the locker room now that he’s climbing the rankings with two straight wins.

WINNER: Carmelo 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Hey, two wins in a row!) [c]

-They showed a clip of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl parade and plugged the WWE replica belts.

-A vignette aired with The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins said they ruffled some feathers, but they were just telling the truth. He said if anyone should be mad, it should be them because they had vowed to never let grudges consume them. He said they made liars out of them. They listed all of the Smackdown tag teams and said if they get in their way, they’ll end up in the dirt. Ford said he loves that passion. He said nothing is okay, but it will finally be shown to the world that they want the smoke.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Pretty Deadly about what the Profits had to say. They said they are done being underestimated. DIY walked in. Johnny Gargano said he thought they had something special going on, but they threw it all away. Elton Prince said they chose to stand up for themselves. Gargano said he wasn’t ready last week for a match. Tomasso Ciampa said whatever happens next week is on them and they’ll will give their career a proper moment of silence.

-Barrett said DIY might live to regret playing Pretty Deadly like fools for weeks.

-A KO promo from his car then aired responding to Sami. He said he’s not doing well because he had his heart broken in the last six months by three guys he considered brothers. He said Sami talks about the pain he’s in and how his neck is hurt. He said he doesn’t know what real pain is, but he’ll show him. He said if he wants to fight again, that’s great and perfect. “Let’s do that,” he said. He suggested they do it in Canada where they started. “Cleared or not, I don’t care,” he said. “Elimination Chamber, come find me. Then you’ll know pain.”

-They showed Tiffany Stratton backstage. Then they cut to Charlotte. Joseph said she’s interested in the Tiffany vs. Jax match. [c]

-Joseph plugged tickets for Vengance Day tomorrow in D.C.

-Jax made her entrance, accompanied by LeRae.

-A video recap aired of the history between Jax and Tiffany.

[HOUR THREE]

(5) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. NIA JAX (w/Candice LeRae) – WWE Women’s Title match

Tiffany made her entrance. Lilian Garcia then made formal ring introductions. Jax was booed. Tiffany was mostly cheered, but it was mixed and somewhat muted. Joseph said Tessitore texted him and said he wished he could be ringside for this match. The bell rang a minute into the hour. Jax scored an early two count after a lift-and-drop headbutt. Jax continued to dominate and score more two counts before they cut to a break at 4:00. [c]

Jax set up a Samoan Drop off the second rope, but Tiffany flipped out of her grip and kicked her. She then quickly landed a leaping double stomp for a near fall at 9:00. Tiffany climbed to the top rope. Jax met her up there and delivered a Samoan Drop off the second rope for a near fall. Jax landed a legdrop off the second rope for a near fall at 11:00. They cut to Charlotte reacting and then cut to a break. [c]

Tiffany leaped off the top rope and flipped onto Jax at ringside and then let out a celebratory yell. She threw Jax quickly into the ring and then leaped off the top rope with a Swanton for a near fall at 15:00. Tiffany tried to lift Jax, but she collapsed and then Jax landed on her. Jax dragged Tiffany violently to the corner and set up an Annihilator corner sit-splash. Tiffany went for a powerbomb instead, but Jax held on and headbutted Stratton. Jax went for a sit-splash, but Tiffany moved.

Jax went for a Samoan Drop, but Tiffany slipped free and landed a spinebuster. LeRae attacked Tiffany as she set up a move in the corner. The ref DQ’d Jax.

WINNER: Stratton via DQ in 17:00 to retain the Women’s Title.

-Jax then landed her Annihilator. When LeRae grabbed a chair at ringside, Trish Stratus made the save, shoving down LeRae and the knocking Jax off the top rope. LeRae went after Trish in the ring. Trish fought back. Jax squashed her in the corner. Referees and producers ran out. Jax gave Tiffany a legdrop to her back.

Jax and LeRae left. Charlotte passed them and headed to the ring. Jax and LeRae ignored her. Joseph said he was trying to digest everything that just happened. A stagehand held the ropes open for Charlotte. Charlotte took a mic, picked up the chair LeRae brought into the ring, set up the chair, and sat on it right behind Tiffany, who was still writhing in pain from the post-match attack. Charlotte told Tiffany to wake up. “Blink if you can hear me, Tiffy,” she said as if talking to sleeping toddler. She told her to sit up if she could. “The Queen chooses you,” she said. “I’ll see you at WrestleMania.”

-They showed Aldis on the phone backstage. In walked Naomi and Belair. He told them he got an anonymous tip and a video shot on a cell phone regarding Jade Cargill. He said he doesn’t know who filmed it. He said he wanted to show it to them. The screen showed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez walking nearby as Jade was loaded into the ambulance. Naomi and Belair said they knew it all along. Naomi said everyone thought it was her. Belair thanked Aldis for showing them. He said they don’t know anything yet, but he’s going to call Adam Peace and discuss it. Belair said they’re going to Raw to handle Liv and Raquel themselves.

-They showed Priest heading to the ring. [c]

-They showed fans holding up signs.

-A clip aired of Charlotte choosing Tiffany.

-Saxton interviewed Tiffany backstage. Tiffany said Charlotte is going to know it’s Tiffy Time, but it’s hard to focus on WrestleMania after what Jax and LeRae did to her. Trish walked up and suggested a tag match in Toronto at EC with them. Tiffany was excited of Tiffy and Trishy Time.

-They went to Joseph and Barrett at ringside who talked about the WrestleMania line-up so far.

-Backstage, Drew talked with Jimmy Uso about Jey and Charlotte each choosing their path to WrestleMania. Drew said he’ll beat Cody for the title at WrestleMania. He told Jimmy he used to be angry like him. He told him to listen close to his advice. He said his career is going really really really badly in the toilet, but at least he married up. He chuckled. Jey turned to leave, but then superkicked Drew. Fans yelled, “Yeet!”

-They showed Braun walking backstage who cut a promo about his match. He said people forget he’s a former World Champion and it’s been five years since he held gold. He said he’ll win tonight and then told Cody he’s coming for him. The camera followed Strowman to the ring. [c]

-Joseph hyped next week’s Smackdown with DIY vs. Pretty Deadly and Jey vs. Drew.

(6) JACOB FATU vs. DAMIEN PRIEST vs. BRAUN STROWMAN – Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifier

Fatu made his entrance. Then Priest made his entrance. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. A “Fatu!” chant broke out as they stared at each other before locking up. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

They fought at ringside. Fatu took out Braun at ringside, then set up a charge at Priest in the corner inside the ring. Braun yanked Fatu out of the ring first and knocked him around ringside. He charged, but Fatu side-stepped him and threw him into the ringside steps. Fatu picked up the stairs and rammed them into Braun. Barrett said there are no DQs in this type of match.

Fatu went on the attack on Priest for a few minutes, scoring some near falls. Braun entered and powerbombed Fatu and Priest off the top rope as Fatu was setting up a superplex. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!”

They brawled to ringside. With Priest down, Braun chokeslammed Fatu on the announce desk. Fatu made a comeback in the ring and landed three hip attacks. He put a chair around Strowman’s neck. Fatu charged, but Braun kicked him and then used the chair against Fatu, bashing him across his back. He then jabbed at his chest in the corner and put the chair around his neck. Strowman yelled, “Eye for an eye!” He let out a yell, but then Solo Sikoa caught Braun with a Samoan Spike. Joseph said they’re obviously on the same page.

Fatu landed a top rope moonsault. Cody’s music played and he ran out and went after Solo. They fought. Cody threw him into the ringpost. Tama Tonga his Cody from behind. Solo went for a Samoan Spike, but Cody ducked and Solo hit Tonga instead. Fatu took exception to that and yanked off his t-shirt. Priest shoved Fatu into Solo. Priest clotheslined Fatu into the time keeper’s area. Cody then gave Sikoa a CrossRhodes. Back in the ring, Priest sent Braun shoulder-first into the ringpost and then gave a South of Heaven slam to Braun for the win.

WINNER: Priest in 18:00 to earn a spot in the Chamber.

