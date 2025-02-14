VIP PODCAST 2/14 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-11-2007): Pros and cons of Scott Steiner being revealed as the consultant, Sting talking with a muzzle, Petey Williams, Against All Odds PPV preview, more (64 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe for an all-encompassing review of the Feb. 11, 2007 Impact and super-in-depth preview of the Against All Odds PPV. They discuss the lack of focus encouraging viewers to order the PPV, the hype for everything else but the PPV, the pros and cons of how TNA revealed Scott Steiner as the consultant, the ridiculous text messaging con, whether the main event delivered an incentive to order the PPV, Sting talking with a muzzle and another plan backfiring on him, whether the X Division had any life, Petey Williams as the Ann from “Arrested Development” of TNA, and other in-depth observations.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO