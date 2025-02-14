NXT VENGEANCE DAY PLE PREVIEW (2/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, February 15, 2025

Where: Washington, D.C. at CareFirst Arena

How To Watch: Live on Peacock Network and Netflix

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 3,744 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 4,222 spectators when configured for boxing.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Oba Femi vs. Austin Theory vs. Grayson Waller – NXT Championship Triple Threat match

Giulia vs. Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Cora Jade – Fatal 4-Way match

Fallon Henley vs. Stephanie Vaquer – NXT Women’s North American Title match

Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe – Strap match

Nathan Frazer & Axion vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura – NXT Tag Team Title match

Je’Von Evans vs. Ethan Page

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

PREVIOUS NXT PLE RESULTS: NXT DEADLINE RESULTS (12/7): Wells’s report on women’s and men’s Iron Survivor Challenge matches, Trick Williams vs. Ridge Holland, Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s NXT Hit List: Ricky Starks debuts, Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland in a cage match for the NXT North American Title, Lexis King vs. JDC for the NXT Heritage Cup, Bayley vs. Cora Jade