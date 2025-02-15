FREE PODCAST 2/15 – WKPWP AEW Dynamite Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-12-2020) Best all-around start-to-finish episode to date with Omega, Hangman, Baker, MJF, Dustin with callers, on-site report (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-12-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and mailbag questions along with an on-site correspondent from Austin, Tex. Everyone seemed to agree this was possibly their best start-to-finish product to date, including Hangman Page & Kenny Omega vs. SCU for the tag titles, Riho defending against Nyla Rose, Jon Moxley vs. Santana, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, another Britt Baker heel promo with Tony Schiavone, the introduction of Jeff Cobb to Inner Circle, Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara, and several Revolution PPV developments. The on-site correspondent talked about the crowd size, crowd enthusiasm, crowd reactions to wrestlers, and what happened off-air before and after Dynamite, plus the overall fan experience.

