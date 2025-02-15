FREE PODCAST 2/15 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Road Warrior Animal reflects on his career + Ex-WWF announcer Jack Korpela & John Arezzi talk Reigns-Bryan dilemma, Lesnar’s value to WWE, more (165 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-13-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller talked current WWE happenings with ex-WWE announcer (late 2000s) Jack Korpela and ex-Pro Wrestling Spotlight radio host John Arezzi (late-1900s through mid-2000s) including the Daniel Bryan-Roman Reigns dilemma, NXT Takeover’s main event, Brock Lesnar’s value to WWE, how WWE reacts to crowds behind the scenes, and more.
Then in a bonus interview from earlier in the month (2-4-2015), Pat McNeill interviewed “Road Warrior” Animal and Justin Credible with live caller questions.
