VIP AUDIO 2/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-15-2007): TNA Impact episode review with Kurt Angle, Bob Backlund, Sting, Samoa Joe, Styles, Shelley, Nash, X Division, more (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the James Caldwell and Mike Roe for a review of the Feb. 15, 2007 Impact on Spike TV including Kurt Angle and Karen Angle, Bob Backlund random cameo, the character development challenges within the X Division, Kevin Nash, Alex Shelley, A.J. Styles, Sting, Robert Roode, Eric Young, Scott Steiner, Samoa Joe, Tomko, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO