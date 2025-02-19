AEW Grand Slam: Australia Ratings Report (2/15): Viewership and demos up for special episode of Collision after NBA All-Star programming on TNT

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Saturday night’s (2/15) special “Grand Slam: Australia” episode of AEW Collision on TNT averaged 502,000 viewers, compared to 387,000 the prior week and the 197,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 313,000.

AEW Grand Slam aired after “NBA All-Star Saturday Night” on TNT which averaged 2.998 million viewers. The plug by the NBA announcer near the end of the NBA telecast for Grand Slam was perfunctory in nature without any details or enthusiasm or hook. There was a long block of commercials between the NBA sign-off and the AEW event starting, and AEW did nothing at the start of the show to hook viewers on the entirety of the line-up, opting instead to just go with ring introductions for the opening tag match without any sense it was a big special event in Australia.

Even with that sense of a lost opportunity to entice more NBA viewers to sample AEW, it was the first episode of Collsion to top 500,000 viewers since the May 18, 2024 episode drew 523,000 viewers which featured Bryan Danielson and FTR in a main event six-man tag match.

One year ago this week (2/10/2024), it drew 491,000 viewers. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 429,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.28 rating, compared to 0.14 and 0.06 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.10. The NBA event on TNT drew a 1.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, so AEW averaged roughly one-fourth of that, but that’s averaged over the entire two hour telecast which started later than Collision usually does.

In the key 18-49 demo, AEW Grand Slam finished no. 8 overall among cable and broadcast shows on Saturday, with the NBA event finishing no. 2 behind the “Four Nations Faceoff” hockey game on ABC.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.15 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.13.

As for attendance, WrestleTix reported that approximately 11,000–12,000 tickets had been distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 13,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

The announced matches and segments were…

Mariah May vs. “Timeless” Toni Storm – AEW Women’s World Championship match

Death Riders (Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. Cope & Jay White – Brisbane Brawl

Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron – TBS Championship match

Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay & Kenny Omega – Tag Team match

Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews – AEW Continental Championship match

