FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell Keller & Powell talk men’s and women’s Chamber favorites, LFG first impressions, AEW Grand Slam, Jey’s journey, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:
- The men’s and women’s Elimination Chamber favorites including whether the obvious choices are less obvious because of Jey Uso’s Royal Rumble win with a sidebar mini-rant on reporting spoilers on things that haven’t happened but are “the plans”
- If John Cena doesn’t win the Chamber and face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, what are other options for him
- A few weeks later, is the Jey Uso win at the Rumble looking better or worse, and how can they fill two-plus months before the match
- Is Jey’s lack of four-star singles match pedigree really a big deal?
- Did WWE damage Roxanne Perez or are they up to something that will work out just fine?
- First impressions of WWF LFG reality series on A&E
- Are Evolves, NXT, LFG, and their recruiting and development programs reducing the vibrance of the indy scene and making it less likely tomorrow’s stars will get valuable experience there?
- When will there be signs of a decline in WWE’s popularity and will ticket sales and attendance be the more relevant indicator?
- AEW Grand Slam review including assessment of production choices, weak NBA cross-promotion, and every match with a focus on the Toni Storm-Mariah May storyline
NOTE: There is also a 45+ minute VIP Aftershow that will be posted separately for PWTorch VIP members and Dot Net Members.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.