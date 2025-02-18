News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Lindberg discuss Moose confronting Oba Femi, Ricky Saints now officially in NXT, stacked women’s division, more (83 min.)

February 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Kelly Wells discuss TNA’s X Division champion Moose confronting Oba Femi, Ricky Saints now officially in NXT, Jordynn Grace teaming up with Giulia & Stephanie Vaquer to take on Fatal Influence, the stacked women’s division, a brief review of Vengeance Day, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025