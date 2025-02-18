FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-17-2020) Baszler-Becky follow-up, Orton-Hardy follow-up, Drew points at sign, Charlotte on Ripley, callers, on-site report (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-17-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Cameron Hawkins to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discussed the Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch follow-up, the Randy Orton-Matt Hardy follow-up, Drew McIntyre pointing at the WrestleMania sign, Charlotte addresses Rhea Ripley, 24/7 Title defense in the ring, Elimination Chamber announcements, and more with live callers and emails. They also talked with an on-site correspondent from Everett, Wash. about being at the show, pre-Raw happenings, crowd reactions, and more.
