News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/18 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-17-2020) Baszler-Becky follow-up, Orton-Hardy follow-up, Drew points at sign, Charlotte on Ripley, callers, on-site report (132 min.)

February 18, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-17-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch’s Cameron Hawkins to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discussed the Shayna Baszler-Becky Lynch follow-up, the Randy Orton-Matt Hardy follow-up, Drew McIntyre pointing at the WrestleMania sign, Charlotte addresses Rhea Ripley, 24/7 Title defense in the ring, Elimination Chamber announcements, and more with live callers and emails. They also talked with an on-site correspondent from Everett, Wash. about being at the show, pre-Raw happenings, crowd reactions, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025