VIP PODCAST 2/18 – Keller & Powell VIP Aftershow: Hangman and MJF shining, Dynamite preview, TNA, NXT Vengeance Day review, Ricky Starks, Jey Uso, Roster Cuts, Logan Paul, Charlotte, more (47 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of Keller & Powell VIP Aftershow, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell continue their discussion from the Wade Keller Podcast Flagship covering these topics exclusively for VIP members and Dot Not Members including some email from listeners…
- Latest from TNA
- NXT Vengeance Day review
- Ricky Starks starting in NXT and what is his upside in WWE
- Has a tipping point been reached where Charlotte Flair is getting too much criticism from pro wrestling fans?
- More on Jey Uso
- Logan Paul’s genuine heat with fans
- AEW and WWE releases last week including the most surprising WWE release
- “Hangman” Page and MJF shining lately
- AEW Dynamite preview
- Adam Copeland’s build as Jon Moxley’s challengers at the next PPV
- Too many belts in pro wrestling
