VIP PODCAST 2/18 – Keller & Powell VIP Aftershow: Hangman and MJF shining, Dynamite preview, TNA, NXT Vengeance Day review, Ricky Starks, Jey Uso, Roster Cuts, Logan Paul, Charlotte, more (47 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of Keller & Powell VIP Aftershow, PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell continue their discussion from the Wade Keller Podcast Flagship covering these topics exclusively for VIP members and Dot Not Members including some email from listeners…

Latest from TNA

NXT Vengeance Day review

Ricky Starks starting in NXT and what is his upside in WWE

Has a tipping point been reached where Charlotte Flair is getting too much criticism from pro wrestling fans?

More on Jey Uso

Logan Paul’s genuine heat with fans

AEW and WWE releases last week including the most surprising WWE release

“Hangman” Page and MJF shining lately

AEW Dynamite preview

Adam Copeland’s build as Jon Moxley’s challengers at the next PPV

Too many belts in pro wrestling

