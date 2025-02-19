FREE PODCAST 2/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review 4th Rope Heels Have Eyes Steel Praying featuring Moose vs. Fatu, Hendry vs. Francis, Santana vs. Blackwood, more (74 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review 4th Rope Wrestling’s Heels Have Eyes III: Steel Praying, a very fun show with a super hot crowd lifting the proceedings and featuring Moose vs. Zilla Fatu in a wild power brawl, Mike Santana facing Kevin Blackwood in another excellent match, and Joe Hendry against A.J. Francis. Plus they discuss the new WWEID titles, what they mean and how they could bolster the indy scene, and much more. For VIP listeners, they check out GCW Jersey J-Cup finals between Masha Slamovich and Alex Price, plus a non tournament brawl with Mance Warner and Gabe Kidd that may still be ongoing.

