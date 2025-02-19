FREE PODCAST 2/19 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann evaluate likely WrestleMania line-up, Cody’s emergence, Hangman Page, Mox or Jericho as champ + Powell & Keller Mailbag (173 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-20-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. They evaluated the current WrestleMania likely line-up with particular attention to The Fiend vs. Roman Reigns, Randy Orton vs. Edge, Undertaker vs. A.J. Styles, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler, and John Cena vs. Elias. They also discuss Cody’s emergence as the centerpiece AEW babyface and his role as the public face of the company as an executive along the lines of Triple H. They also discussed previous night’s NXT Takeover follow-up and what’s next for Adam Cole, Finn Balor, Dominic Dijakovic, Velveteen Dream, and Keith Lee. They also talk about Jon Moxley, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, and more. Mailbag questions include comments Jim Ross’s announcing, Darby Allin, and more.

Then in a bonus segment from two days earlier (2-18-2020), Jason Powell joined Wade for a special Mailbag episode covering these topics for just over 30 minutes: A look at the intriguing WrestleMania Women’s matches with disappointing build-up so far, whether there are too many wrestlers in WWE getting a ton of TV time while saying very little, the battle WWE faces with over-saturation and potential changes in the WWE Network offerings, and more.

