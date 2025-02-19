WWE YOUTUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Is it worth your time to watch this compilation of 41 “must-see” WrestleMania challenges?

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The biggest event of WWE’s calendar year is WrestleMania. Tens of thousands of people descend on the chosen city to witness the best wrestlers that the company has battle one another. There have been a lot of highlights during the 40 years of WrestleMania, including debuts, returns, and title changes. But the PLE is also where some of the most intense rivalries get settled.

Some matches have been brewing for weeks. Others have been years or decades in the making. Whenever a match is made oﬃcial, we hopes fans are eager to see the match.

In preparation for WrestleMania 41, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded 41 of the best WrestleMania challenges by wrestlers. Once the challenge is accepted, the build to a WrestleMania match truly begins. This video will not only prepare people for the PLE, but will also bring back nostalgia for years old rivalries settled during that time.

This was a great video spotlighting some of the best WrestleMania challenges over the last 15 years including the Firefly Funhouse match between The Fiend and John Cena, the implosion of Damage Control leading up to the Bayley vs. Iyo Sky match, and the infamous Batista promo towards Triple H before their match.

Some people might argue that the declaration of the match is more exciting than the match itself sometimes. The Royal Rumble match adds to that as well, since the winners get to choose to face a champion of their choice. A lot of speculation happens between Rumble night and the night they pick their challenger. The winners go to every brand in order to decide which challenger is right for them. But when the WrestleMania challenge is accepted, fans know the match is going to happen.

Bad Bunny, Logan Paul, and Sting were among those who quickly got their WrestleMania wishes granted. Others, such as Iyo Sky, L.A. Knight, and Rhea Ripley got to perform in front of thousands of people early on in their main roster careers.

Overall, this was an entertaining video highlighting how important WrestleMania challenges are to WWE. When wrestlers walk into WWE for the first time, one of their ultimate goals is to perform at WrestleMania. Performing at WrestleMania is every WWE wrestler’s dream, with the challenge being the thing that makes it happen.