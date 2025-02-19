30 YRS AGO – Keller’s WWE Raw Report (2/20/1995): Diesel vs. Jeff Jarrett for the WWF Title, Shawn Michaels introduces Sid as his new bodyguard, plus Bigelow, DiBiase, Lawler, Eli & Jacob Blu, Adam Bomb, Bret Hart

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

KELLER’S WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT

FEBRUARY 20, 1995

MACON, GA. AT THE COLISEUM

ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED IN THE PRO WRESTLING TORCH NEWSLETTER ( ISSUE #322 )

-The program opened with a wide shot of the Macon, Ga. Coliseum with Vince McMahon saying they were live on the air. McMahon then narrated a graphic preview of the show, including interviews with Jeff Jarrett and Diesel previewing their main event match. Ring introductions then began for the opening match. Finally, McMahon acknowledged that he was ringside with Jim Cornette and the camera showed them. The long delay in showing himself and his co-commentator made it seem as if there might be a surprise new co-host for the program. The way it was portrayed, Cornette seemed to be part of a rotating crew for color men for Raw.

-A recap aired of the Lawrence Taylor-Bam Bam Bigelow incidents.

(1) Bam Bam Bigelow (mgd. by Ted DiBiase) beat Gary Sabaugh.

-After winning, Bigelow grabbed the house mic and bad-mouthed L.T….

(2) Adam Bomb won a squash match. He looked good during the squash. He also has new intro music and a new entrance style…

-A clip aired of Bret Hart being awarded a “WWF Magazine Award of the People” trophy. Hart gave an acceptance speech in mid-ring at a Superstars taping standing next to a young WWF fan. McMahon said over 100,000 fans voted for Hart…

-On “King’s Court,” Jerry Lawler interviewed Shawn Michaels. Michaels talked about how since his Royal Rumble victory he can’t keep women away from him so he needs a bodyguard. Eventually he introduced Sid as his bodyguard. Sid came to the ring to “Psycho” style entrance music. A bulky, muscular Sid then gave a hot promo in mid-ring…

(3) Eli & Jacob Blu won a squash.

-After their victory Eli & Jaboc looked into the camera as if they had never seen one before and didn’t know what it did. Cornette and McMahon had an entertaining dialogue during the match where Cornette talked about how in the Smoky Mountains they actually cook things, unlike the Appalachians where the Blus come from. Cornette then began talking about skinning rabbits and McMahon interrupted him and changed the subject…

-Footage aired of Diesel at the NBA Jam with Cal Ripken, Dave Justice, David Robinson, and other athletes…

(4) Diesel pinned Jeff Jarrett to retain the WWF Title.

Diesel took early offense with punches and clotheslines sending Jarrett out of the ring. When Jarrett returned, he reversed a Diesel whip and strutted. Diesel picked him up by the neck and threw him into the corner. At 2:15 Roadie tried to interfere, but Diesel threw him into the ringpost and then threw Jarrett over the top rope onto Roadie. As Diesel had Jarrett in a wristlock, he reached to Roadie for help. When Roadie grabbed his arm, they had a human tog o’war with Jarrett. At 6:20 Roadie nailed Diesel with a clothesline off the ring apron. Jarrett then rammed Diesel into the ringpost and strutted in the ring.

Jarrett hit Diesel with a second rope clothesline for a near fall which got almost zero crowd reaction. Jarrett hit a neckbreaker and choked Diesel on the ropes and hit a top rope bulldog for a two count at 8:33. Jarrett climbed to the top rope and hit a top rope bodyblock for a two count. Diesel shook his head, caught Jarrett in mid-air and executed a backbreaker, and rammed his head into the turnbuckle. He followed with a boot to Jarrett’s face and a powerbomb at 10:10 for the pin and a decent crowd pop. Roadie then got in the ring, but met Diesel’s boot. Diesel then powerbombed him for a pop. Jarrett then dragged Roadie from the ring. Michaels and Sid approached the ring as Diesel made some strange facial expressions in the ring…

-The program closed with Jim Cornette interviewing Michaels and Sid.

-The show seemed somewhat disorganized as far as timing and Cornette and McMahon didn’t jell well immediately…

