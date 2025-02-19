AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/19): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Where: Phoenix, Ariz. at Arizona Financial Theatre

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,471 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,016. The arena has a capacity of 5,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Orange Cassidy vs. Roderick Strong – Revolution International Championship Series match

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill – Street Fight

The Opps (Samoa Joe & Hook & Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy (Christian & Nick Wayne & Kip Sabian)

Kris Statlander vs. Megan Bayne

Hangman Page and MJF go face-to-face

