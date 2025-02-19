WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (2/14): Viewership and demo rating plus ten-week averages and comparisons to past two years for show with Priest-Strowman-Fatu main event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Friday night’s (2/14) episode of WWE Smackdown on USA Network averaged 1.422 million viewers, compared to 1.507 million the prior week and the 1.578 million the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 1.462 million.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.555 million viewers on Fox. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 2.304 million.

Two years ago this week, Smackdown drew 2.383 million. Then ten-week rolling average was 2.382 million.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.43 rating, compared to 0.48 and 0.51 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.44.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a a 0.75 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.63.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.58 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.58.

As for attendance, WrestleTix reported 10,825 tickets were distributed headling into the show. The arena has a capacity of 20,356 spectators when configured for basketball.

The announced matches and segments were…

Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax – WWE Women’s Championship match

Damian Priest vs. Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu – Triple Threat Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

Naomi vs. Chelsea Green – Elimination Chamber Qualifying match

