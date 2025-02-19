VIP PODCAST 2/19 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-16-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Donald Trump-Vince McMahon angle, WWE Raw vs. TNA Impact, Tenay’s announcing, ratings (61 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 16, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Extended thoughts on the Vince McMahon-Donald Trump segment on Raw

Reaction to the WWE Raw and TNA Impact battle including the eight-man tag match on Raw, what TNA countered with on Impact

TNA ratings

Mike Tenay’s announcing and demeanor behind the scenes

More

