WWE NXT Ratings Report (2/18): Viewership and key demo data for show featuring Ricky Starks contract signing, plus comparison to past years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Tuesday night’s (2/18) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 689,000 viewers, compared to 801,000 the prior week and the 766,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 753,000. This was the lowest non-holiday viewership since Dec. 10, 2024 (680,000).

One year ago this week, NXT drew 616,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 669,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 589,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 623,000.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.18 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic – NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders match

Stacks vs. Shawn Spears

Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria

Ricky Starks NXT contract signing

Jordynne Grace to appear

Check out our RATINGS HEADQUARTERS PAGE for more ratings reports.

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com. You can also send live event results and news tips to pwtorch@gmail.com. Also, we’re always looking for volunteer contributors to help us round out of coverage of the pro wrestling scene.)

Follow us on Blue Sky, a great Twitter alternative, as we shift away from TwitterX…