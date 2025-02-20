News Ticker

WWE NXT Ratings Report (2/18): Viewership and key demo data for show featuring Ricky Starks contract signing, plus comparison to past years

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

February 20, 2025

Ricky Starks (photo WWE Twitter)
Tuesday night’s (2/18) episode of NXT on The CW broadcast network averaged 689,000 viewers, compared to 801,000 the prior week and the 766,000 the week before that. The current ten-week rolling average is 753,000. This was the lowest non-holiday viewership since Dec. 10, 2024 (680,000).

One year ago this week, NXT drew 616,000 viewers on USA Network. The ten-week rolling average a year ago was 669,000.

Two years ago this week, NXT drew 589,000. Then ten-week rolling average was 623,000.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew 0.17 rating, compared to 0.18 and 0.20 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.18.

One year ago, it drew a a 0.18 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.19.

Two years ago, it drew a 0.14 rating with a ten-week rolling average of 0.14.

The announced matches and segments were…

  • Jaida Parker vs. Kelani Jordan vs. Karmen Petrovic – NXT Women’s North American Championship #1 Contenders match
  • Stacks vs. Shawn Spears
  • Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson vs. Sol Ruca & Zaria
  • Ricky Starks NXT contract signing
  • Jordynne Grace to appear

