VIP PODCAST 2/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “What’s on the Telly?” Skydome Shotgun and 2010 Dragongate Infinity. Early Hardys and E&C, Billy Gunn, CIMA vs. YAMATO, Takuya Sugawara, more (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by first time guest Griffin Peltier for the February edition of “What’s on the Telly?” In this monthly series, Alan and his guest will each pick an episode of wrestling TV from that month in the past and break it down. This month we venture to 1999 and 2010, the turning points of two decades and two extremely different shows. In a rare sight, a WWF “C show” takes place in front of over 40,000 fans as we tackle the Shotgun episode taped at Toronto’s Skydome, which aired the night before the St. Valentines Day Massacre PPV. It provided a really interesting window into “Attitude Era” WWF, the work ethic of certain wrestlers, the house style, and more. Our second spotlight is on the world of Dragongate and, in particular, a Korakuen classic pitting CIMA against YAMATO. Fifteen years before his current run as Open The Dream Gate champ, YAMATO was just months away from his first reign with that belt when he tested his mettle against DG’s icon. Settle back on your couch and come check out What’s on the Telly with us! Promotional consideration paid for by the following: Naruki Doi’s mascot t-shirt, America Online, Crispy M&M’s, and WWF The Music: Volume 3.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO