TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/20): Lilly’s report on Hendry in Concert, Slater vs. JDC

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 20, 2025

ORLANDO, FL AT FULL SAIL UNIVERSITY

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s show (there were awful audio issues). They eventually cut to a commercial on AXS TV.

-When the show returned, Joe Hendry had started his encore championship celebration performance. He talked about being a fighting champion. AXS TV cut to the same commercial it had just aired. When we returned to the arena, Hendry was interrupted by Primo and Epico Colon. Fans chanted “Where’s Carlito?” The Colons said they would break Hendry’s neck and go viral, then got in the ring. Hendry held up his guitar to prepare to fight them off.

The lights went off. Elijah (Elias in WWE) walked to the stage with his guitar, to a big pop. Fans chanted “Holy sh*t!” He started playing a song of his own song. Fans chanted “E-li-jah!” He asked, “Who wants to walk with Elijah?” Fans chanted “Oh, walk with Elijah!” Elijah played a bit of “Seven Nation Army” and the fans cheered. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” as he walked to the ring. He said this area could use a little Colon cleanse.

Santino Marella walked to the stage. He made a tag team match for tonight with Hendry and Elijah vs. The Colons. Elijah agreed and said there was no reason they couldn’t still have a concert tonight. He started playing the guitar and Hendry sang about them raising hell at Full Sail.

-Gia Miller interviewed Leon Slater backstage. Slater talked about JDC and The System not seeing him as an equal. He said he has big plans in TNA. He said his mindset was that he would earn the respect of JDC and the fans tonight. He said he would earn his place in TNA. [c]

-The camera stayed on a wide shot of the ring during the commercial break.

-Gia caught up with the Colons backstage. They said that TNA needed their legacy and tradition. They said TNA had the wrong guys at the top.

(1) THE RASCALZ (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz w/Ace Austin) vs. TYSON DUPONT & TYRIEK IGWE (w/Wes Lee)

The Rascalz attacked at the bell and did a double dive on Dupont and Igwe. The Rascalz had the early advantage, but Dupont and Igwe made a comeback with power moves. Fans chanted “NXT!” Both teams traded the advantage. Trey got the pin after Wentz delivered a Swanton.

WINNERS: The Rascalz in 5:00.

Lee got on the mic after the match and challenged the Rascalz and Ace to a 6-man match at Sacrifice. [c]

-First Class came out with an entourage for the “season premiere” of their “First Class Penthouse” segment. AJ Francis did most of the talking and KC Navarro was the hype man. AJ introduced the entourage, and the crowd didn’t react much. The last two members introduced were Noelle Foley and Frank the Clown. AJ Francis said TNA gave him a talk show segment to pacify him and it worked. He talked about some of his appearances in the wrestling world and on social media.

AJ introduced his first guest as someone who was “phenomenal” and had a lot of “style”. He introduced AJ … Francis. He said AJ Styles left TNA to go to “that place” and Francis left “that place” to come to TNA. The segment finally ended.

(D.L.’s Take: I would have rather watched that wide shot of the ring that accidentally aired earlier than this.)

(2) LEI YING LEE vs. ROSEMARY

After some initial action, Lee gained the advantage. Rosmary gave Lee a reverse DDT. Lee fought back with punches. Lee got a two count after a spinning neckbreaker. Lee got the pin after hitting Thunderstruck.

WINNER: Lei Ying Lee in 4:00.

Rosemary sprayed mist in Lee’s face after the match.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match and a good win for Lee against one of the veterans of the Knockouts division. Lee is slowly getting support from the TNA crowds. It certainly looks like this feud will continue.)

-Sami Callihan was backstage and started a fight with Mance Warner, who was standing with Steph De Lander. Sami hit Warner with the camera and the screen went to color bars. [c]

-Officials were checking on Lei Ying Lee. Tessa Blanchard interrupted and told the doctor to focus on her. She brushed off Lee and said the star needed to be taken care of instead of the mid-card talent. She told the doctor she had a match tonight and “this is on you.”

-Eric Young and the Northern Armory walked to the stage. Eric bragged about getting rid of Josh Alexander. He called it a celebration of his unmitigated power. He said Alexander was too weak to hold onto the Northern Armory, so he took them from him. He said the Northern Armory would be men under him and they would win titles.

Fans gave Eric the “What?” treatment. Eric said he was the foundation and gatekeeper of TNA. He said that Steve Maclin should be by his side. He called out Maclin to take his position beside him. No Maclin. Eric said he understands that Maclin has a hard time trusting people, but they are family. He said that this business is red. Blood red. [c]

-There was a support group, which included Mike Santana. Mustafa Ali (accompanied by Tasha Steelz and the Good Hands) joined the circle and congratulated them on beating their addictions He encouraged them not to add too much pressure to their lives and to let the leaders lead. He whispered to Santana that things can change, but people like him don’t.

(3) LEON SLATER vs. JDC

This was a no DQ match. The action quickly spilled to the floor. Slater did a dive over the corner post to the floor on JDC that got a big reaction. JDC slammed Slater on a chair. [c]

JDC attacked Slater with a kendo stick, but Slater got it away and made a comeback. Moose eventually came to ringside and interfered, leading to JDC pinning Slater.

WINNER: JDC in 10:00

The System attacked Slater and the Hardys made the save, to a big reaction. When The System got the upper hand, Oba Femi ran in for the save, to a huge reaction. The System fled. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: I like that they are continuing to feature Slater, who could be a big star for the company. Fans loveed this segment with the Hardys and Oba Femi coming out.)