FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Wrestlers hitting each other for real, major WWE PPV changes, Bill Watts banning top rope moves, SMW, more with Keller & Caldwell (90 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the Feb. 18, 2010 episode of the PWTorch Livecast where PWTorch’s James Caldwell and Wade Keller answered phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including WWE’s wholesale PPV changes, why the gimmicks might not work, why the gimmicks might work, Bill Watts banning top rope moves in WCW, and Jim Cornette in Smoky Mountain. In the VIP Aftershow, they talk about the NXT concept, speculation on how NXT will look, and Jerry Lawler for American Idol.

