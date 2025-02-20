News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ricky Starks’s NXT contract signing and new name, AEW Grand Slam, Moose in NXT, WWE LFG episode one reaction, book review (135 min.)

February 20, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:

  • An in-person review of NXT Vengeance Day
  • A review of NXT on The CW including the Ricky Starks/Sparks contract signing and the surprise appearance of the Moose in a show-opening segment with Oba Femi
  • A review of AEW’s Grand Slam Australia event
  • A review of AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Hangman Page opening segment
  • A review of the first episode of WWE LFG including who stood out in a good way and the B.J. Sexy-Undertaker tense interplay
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including additional thoughts on Jacob Fatu, the remaining issue with the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair dynamic, and more
  • A review of “Dynamite & Davey,” a biography of sorts on the British Bulldogs
  • The latest from UFC

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025