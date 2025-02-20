VIP PODCAST 2/20 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Ricky Starks’s NXT contract signing and new name, AEW Grand Slam, Moose in NXT, WWE LFG episode one reaction, book review (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller. They covered these topics:
- An in-person review of NXT Vengeance Day
- A review of NXT on The CW including the Ricky Starks/Sparks contract signing and the surprise appearance of the Moose in a show-opening segment with Oba Femi
- A review of AEW’s Grand Slam Australia event
- A review of AEW Dynamite including the MJF-Hangman Page opening segment
- A review of the first episode of WWE LFG including who stood out in a good way and the B.J. Sexy-Undertaker tense interplay
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and Raw including additional thoughts on Jacob Fatu, the remaining issue with the Tiffany Stratton-Charlotte Flair dynamic, and more
- A review of “Dynamite & Davey,” a biography of sorts on the British Bulldogs
- The latest from UFC
