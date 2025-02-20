FREE PODCAST 2/20 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Machado talk Bellas, Goldberg-Fiend angle, Otis-Mandy date follow-up, Lacey interview, on-site report, callers, mailbag (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (2-22-2020), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Javier Machado of PWTorch.com to discuss with live callers WWE Smackdown including the Bella Twins on a Moment of Bliss, a Goldberg-Fiend angle, Otis-Mandy date follow-up, Lacey Evans sit-down interview with Renee Young, Braun Strowman & Elias vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a Symphony of Destruction match, Daniel Bryan vs. Heath Slater, Usos & New Day vs. Miz & Morrison & Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Glendale, Arizona and answer Mailbag questions.

