VIP PODCAST 2/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WrestleMania plans, should AEW have a WrestleMania season of their own, Breakker-Fatu timeline, Moose, ECW highs and lows, more (97 min.)

In this week's The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Which current and past wrestlers’ success was most surprising?

How long can and should WWE delay booking Bron Breakker vs. Jacob Fatu?

Is Triple H making a mistake if he goes with Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins?

Doesn’t the Dynamite ratings pattern decline actually come many months after the MJF-Adam Cole story in 2023, so does that undercut Todd’s contention that MJF-Cole prompted the decline?

Could Jim Cornette have replaced Vince Russo as WWE’s head writer had Russo left a few months earlier than he did before Cornette was sent to OVW?

Should Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins open WrestleMania night one and close night one with Gunther vs. Jey Uso?

Could AEW benefit from creating their own “WrestleMania season” that becomes known as peak season for them? And how could they go about it?

Why does Kenny Omega want to challenge for the AEW International Title?

Why don’t top AEW wrestlers interact with each other more, such as Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, and Omega?

Who are the least deserving World Champions of all-time?

Is it a terrible decision to have John Cena win the title before the end of his retirement tour?

Thoughts on the relaunch of ECW under the WWE banner and name some of the best and worst ECW angles.

Was Damien Priest’s World Title cash-in and title run worth it considering it effectively displaced a run by Drew McIntyre with the title instead?

Todd and Wade draft real life couples

Evaluating Moose’s career

Thoughts on the concept of Fantastica Mania over these last 14 years and its pros and cons?

Does Nigel McGuinness deserve the Best Announcer Award this year and does Booker deserve the Worst Announcer Award this year?

What would Todd’s reaction have been to L.A. Knight, Logan Paul, Jacob Fatu, AJ Styles, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dom winning the Royal Rumble instead of Jey Uso?

Does WWE consult Cody Rhodes before signing AEW wrestlers given his history of being there?

Are people into Jey Uso winning the Rumble in part due to faith in Paul Levesque’s booking decisions?

Are there Triple Threat matches without a title at stake that stand out or mattered?

Is AEW sabotaging their growth by making their show unpalatable to families with kids watching

Why does it seem Tony Khan does see Konozuke Takeshita as a centerpiece champion who could be a huge boost to the company?

If Tony Khan truly listens to Jim Cornette’s podcast on road trips, how does he not find wisdom in and apply the critiques to his product?

Is it essential for a heel to cheat to succeed at being an effective heel?

