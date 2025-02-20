VIP PODCAST 2/20 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): WrestleMania plans, should AEW have a WrestleMania season of their own, Breakker-Fatu timeline, Moose, ECW highs and lows, more (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Which current and past wrestlers’ success was most surprising?
- How long can and should WWE delay booking Bron Breakker vs. Jacob Fatu?
- Is Triple H making a mistake if he goes with Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena and C.M. Punk vs. Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins?
- Doesn’t the Dynamite ratings pattern decline actually come many months after the MJF-Adam Cole story in 2023, so does that undercut Todd’s contention that MJF-Cole prompted the decline?
- Could Jim Cornette have replaced Vince Russo as WWE’s head writer had Russo left a few months earlier than he did before Cornette was sent to OVW?
- Should Roman Reigns vs. C.M. Punk vs. Seth Rollins open WrestleMania night one and close night one with Gunther vs. Jey Uso?
- Could AEW benefit from creating their own “WrestleMania season” that becomes known as peak season for them? And how could they go about it?
- Why does Kenny Omega want to challenge for the AEW International Title?
- Why don’t top AEW wrestlers interact with each other more, such as Jon Moxley, Kazuchika Okada, and Omega?
- Who are the least deserving World Champions of all-time?
- Is it a terrible decision to have John Cena win the title before the end of his retirement tour?
- Thoughts on the relaunch of ECW under the WWE banner and name some of the best and worst ECW angles.
- Was Damien Priest’s World Title cash-in and title run worth it considering it effectively displaced a run by Drew McIntyre with the title instead?
- Todd and Wade draft real life couples
- Evaluating Moose’s career
- Thoughts on the concept of Fantastica Mania over these last 14 years and its pros and cons?
- Does Nigel McGuinness deserve the Best Announcer Award this year and does Booker deserve the Worst Announcer Award this year?
- What would Todd’s reaction have been to L.A. Knight, Logan Paul, Jacob Fatu, AJ Styles, Joe Hendry, and Dirty Dom winning the Royal Rumble instead of Jey Uso?
- Does WWE consult Cody Rhodes before signing AEW wrestlers given his history of being there?
- Are people into Jey Uso winning the Rumble in part due to faith in Paul Levesque’s booking decisions?
- Are there Triple Threat matches without a title at stake that stand out or mattered?
- Is AEW sabotaging their growth by making their show unpalatable to families with kids watching
- Why does it seem Tony Khan does see Konozuke Takeshita as a centerpiece champion who could be a huge boost to the company?
- If Tony Khan truly listens to Jim Cornette’s podcast on road trips, how does he not find wisdom in and apply the critiques to his product?
- Is it essential for a heel to cheat to succeed at being an effective heel?
View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.