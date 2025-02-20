VIP AUDIO 2/20 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-17-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: TNA booking options including Heyman, Cornette, Sapolsky, plus Mailbag on Vader, Foley, HBK, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 17, 2007 episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

NEWS TOPIC

Booking options for TNA – specifically Paul Heyman, Jim Cornette, and Gabe Sapolsky.

MAILBAG

Shawn Michaels

Vader

Ultimate Warrior

Breaking into wrestling

Mick Foley

And more

