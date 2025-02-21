FREE PODCAST 2/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #320 (2-11-95) including Sid vs. Lawler, Hogan vs. Vader updates, Okerlund exploits Blackwell’s death, Rita Chatterton update, more (122 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #320 of the PWTorch including Sid dropping the USWA Title to Lawler in Memphis and rejoining WWF soon, the latest on the Hogan vs. Vader feud, Wade takes Okerlund to task for exploiting Jerry Blackwell’s death, 2025 updates on Rita Chatterton and Maureen Marella, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO