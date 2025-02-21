FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: Undertaker fire incident on WWE PPV, WWE Title changes, 1970s wrestlers who would work in modern era, Sheamus’s future, Flair-Pope, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 19 and Feb. 22, 2010.

On the Feb. 19, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s Greg Parks joined Wade Keller on the show. They took phone calls, answered emails, and responded to live chat room questions on topics in the news including analysis of The Pope’s push and his promo standing up to Ric Flair last night, how many managers are candidates for the Hall of Fame, TNA Impact ratings, the Monday Night War ratings expectations and predictions for a year from now, and more. Plus, in the VIP Aftershow Keller amd Parks discuss the racial undertones in heel Flair going after Pope, Hulk Hogan’s planned return match on March 8, Abyss’s push, Samoa Joe losing to Orlando Jordan, and more.

Then on the Feb. 22, 2010 episode, Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net joined Wade to take caller and email questions on topics in the news including the Undertaker fire incident on last night’s PPV, Bret Hart’s car angle, the WWE Title changes last night and where they might be going with the storyline, Sheamus’s future, 1970s wrestlers who would translate today, and much more. In the VIP Aftershow, Keller and Powell answer email questions and talk about other topics.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO