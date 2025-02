SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 11 and April 12 next year in New Orleans, La. at The Super Dome.

The Rock announced the WrestleMania dates during an in-ring promo segment on Smackdown tonight. WWE last ran WrestleMania in New Orleans in 2018. The show featured a main event that saw Brock Lesnar beat Roman Reigns to retain the WWE Universal Championship.