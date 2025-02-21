WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (2/21): Keller’s report on The Final Boss returning, plus Braun & Priest vs. Solo & Jacob Fatu, Drew vs. Jimmy, DIY vs. Pretty Deadly

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

FEBRUARY 14, 2025

NEW ORLEANS, LA. AT SMOOTHIE KING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia



Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 9,807 tickets had been distributed as of right before showtime today. The arena has a capacity of 17,971 spectators when configured for concerts. They drew 8,697 on the last visit for a Raw on Jan. 22, 2024.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed a scene of New Orleans, La. as Joe Tessitore introduced the show. He hyped that “The Final Boss” Dwayne Johnson would be on the show. They showed Tiffany Stratton checking her lipstick in a mirror in the concourse earlier. Then they showed Bianca Belair and Naomi dancing as they walked backstage.

-G.M. Nick Aldis approached Cody Rhodes and told him he has been pulled from the six-man tag match later. Cody at first attributed it to Solo Sikoa and asked who they needed to talk to get him back in the match. Aldis said it’s out of their hands, “if you smell what I’m cooking.” He said The Final Boss made the decision and wants to see him in the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: They are leaning into the reality that Dwayne Johnson makes unilateral decisions with his power and “shakes things up” regardless of what was planned or advertised.)

-They went to Wade Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. They reacted to The Final Boss being advertised.

(1) DREW MCINTYRE vs. JIMMY USO

As Drew made his way to the ring, Barrett plugged the Elimination Chamber match that Drew is part of. Jimmy Uso spoke from backstage about Drew being in the Chamber. He said the answer to whether Drew wins the Chamber is easy. Fans yelled, “No yeet!” Jimmy then made his entrance. Barrett noted Drew compared Jimmy unfavorably to his brother last week, which produced this match. Tessitore noted they had never wrestled one-on-one prior to this match. The bell rang 7 minutes into the hour.

After some back and forth action, including at ringside, Drew flung Jimmy onto the ringside steps with an Alabama Slam. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Jimmy made a comeback and landed a corkscrew dive off the top rope onto Drew. Both were down and slow to get up. Barrett said Drew had dominated up until that point. Jimmy rolled through on another Alabama Slam attempt out of the corner at 11:00 and rolled through for a leverage three count on Drew. “It’s a win!” exclaimed Tessitore. “It’s an upset win!” Barrett called it “a wake-up call” for Drew being lackadaisical.

WINNER: Jimmy Uso in 11:00.

-Drew attacked Jimmy at ringside and then threw him into the ring and punched away at him on the mat. He rammed his head into the mat three times. Officials ran out and ordered Drew to the back. He walked up the aisle, but then turned back around and charged at Jimmy again and landed a Claymore Kick. He laughed as he left the ring.

-Tessitore plugged Damien Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu. Tessitore and Barrett commented on a clip of what happened last week with Solo mistakenly hitting Tama Tonga with the chair at ringside during the main event Triple Threat match.

-Solo Sikoa got out of an SUV. He walked up to Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. Solo said what happened to Tama last week was an accident. Jacob said: “Yeah, yeah, all good, Uce, But let’s keep it one-honey. But if it wasn’t an accident, you wouldn’t be standing here right now.” Solo said that’s good and he’s glad they’re all on the same page. He added that tonight, he’s going to be in the corner during his and Tama’s match. Jacob said they’ve been running things for the last couple weeks. He said he and Solo are going to run the place instead. Solo said that is exactly why he loves him. He said he was going to go talk to Aldis.

-Tessitore said the new Jacob-Solo dynamic is fascinating. He plugged The Rock’s appearance later. [c]

-Tessitore plugged Elimination Chamber weekend in Toronto. A video recapped the latest entrants in the men’s Chamber match.

-R-Truth approached Carmelo Hayes and told him that they have a first-ever match tonight. Carmelo said they wrestled last week. Truth said it’s a tag match. Carmelo asked who made the match. Truth said “Him,” meaning Miz standing behind Carmelo. Carmelo thought he was referring to him. Miz then confirmed with Carmelo that they are Melo Don’t Miz. Truth said his partner is a Louisiana Legend. Miz said he’s been workshopping Melo Don’t Miz. Miz tried to get Carmelo to finish his catch phrase with the word “awesome,” but Carmelo wouldn’t.

-Miz and Melo made their ring entrance. Carmelo reluctantly mirrored Miz’s signature poses as they entered the ring. [c]

-A clip aired of WWE’s “LFG” show. Tessitore said the access to the up-and-comers is unprecedented and touted the show.

-A vignette aired on Zelina Vega. She talked about people underestimating her during her entire life. She said nothing has come easy to her, but she has accomplished a lot. She said being on Smackdown is a fresh start and she has things to prove.

(Keller’s Analysis: This is a good journey-defining segment that any pro wrestling company could benefit from emulating. Yes, Zelina has been around for years, but this resets her character and defines who she is, where her head is at, and what her goals are.)

(2) MIZ & CARMELO HAYES vs. R-TRUTH & L.A. KNIGHT

Miz and Hayes were discussing strategy in their corner as they returned to the ring. Truth introduced L.A. Knight. He thought L.A. was LA, the Postal abbreviation for the state of Louisiana. Barrett wondered aloud how anyone could get everything wrong like Truth does. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour.

Truth grounded Carmelo with an armbar early. Truth bumped into Carmelo and staggered over and tagged Miz. Barrett said they are former Awesome Truth tag partners. Carmelo knocked Truth off the ring apron to ringside. They cut to an early break at 2:00. [c]

Barrett said things so far had gone incredibly well for Carmelo and Miz. Knight got a hot-tag at 7:00. Miz kicked Knight on a backdrop attempt. Knight ducked Miz. Knight went for a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker but it didn’t go well. Carmelo entered and gave Knight a mercy sidekick to the face. He scored a two count.

Knight blocked Carmelo’s First 48 attempt. Carmelo shoved Knight into his corner where he tagged in Truth. Truth went into the Cena finishing sequence against Carmelo including the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Carmelo blocked the Attitude Adjustment. Truth stayed on offense and applied an STF. Miz broke it up. Knight clotheslined Miz over the top rope and went after him at ringside. Knight tossed Miz into the ringside barricade. Shinsuke Nakamura suddenly popped up from behind the time keeper’s area with a kick. He shoved Knight into the ringpost, then leaped back to the time keeper’s area before the ref could see what was happening.

Carmelo hit his First 48 out of a Skull Crushing Final set-up by Miz for the win on Truth.

WINNER: Miz & Carmelo in 10:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: There’s pretty much always that “one spot” every match Knight is part of that is badly botched, and this match had one of them. The Miz-Carmelo dynamic is fun, and it’s a good use of Truth. Knight being part of it is probably the right water level for him at this point, too.)

-They showed Tiffany backstage. [c]

-A vignette aired on Charlotte. “The GOAT doesn’t have to call herself the GOAT,” she said. It showed her on a yacht and saying she built a legacy.

[HOUR TWO]

-Tiffany made her entrance. She said since she won the title, everyone has been obsessed with her. She she and Trish Stratus at Elimination Chamber will make sure Nia Jax’s reign of dominance comes to an end. She said she wanted to talk about Charlotte. She said she took her time, grabbed a chair, grabbed a mic, “and looked down upon me and picked me as her WrestleMania opponent.” She said in that moment, her dreams came true. She said she realized that the rumors are true that “no one loves to kick a girl when she’s down quite like Charlotte Flair.” She said she’s coming for her spot “as the top girl in WWE.” (Can you imagine Jey Uso saying he’s coming to take Gunther’s spot “as the top boy in WWE”?)

Nia Jax and Candice LeRae walked out to Jax’s music. Jax said it’s cute she’s addressing Charlotte since she won’t even see her at WrestleMania. She said after she destroys her at Elimination Chamber, she’s coming for her championship. Tiffany told Jax, “Give it up. This title isn’t yours anymore. And once I beat Candice, you won’t have anyone to do you dirty work for you anymore.” Jax said they should take her out right now. Both entered the ring. The ref blocked them. Barrett said Candice vs. Tiffany is next.

(Keller’s Analysis: Every sentence that Tiffany utters appears to turn more and more fans who want to cheer her second-guessing their thoughts on her. She’s just so unlikable and kind of unbearable doing this high-pitched cocky-ditzy routine with a slow, unnatural cadence.) [c]

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. CANDICE LERAE

The match was joined in progress 8 minutes into the hour. Charlotte made her way to ringside as her music played. Tiffany stared at her, then went for a handspring elbow in the corner. LeRae moved and then took control with an arm hold. Tiffany made a comeback quickly and scored a two count. Charlotte joined in on commentary. Charlotte said she’s not “the top girl,” but rather she’s “the top women in WWE.” Barrett asked why that is. Charlotte said, “I am unattainable. An unattainable obsession.” Barrett said she is in a league of her own. Fans chanted “Tiffy Time” as LeRae locked on another armlock. Barrett asked how big of a threat Stratton is to her legacy. Charlotte said she has had a target on her back since day one and everyone is a threat.

Tiffany flipped off the top rope toward both Jax and LeRae. She pretty much missed them entirely except for LeRae’s hands that she reached out in a hapless attempt to break her fall. It just looked terrible (as do most dives to the floor these days). They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

LeRae controlled the action during the break. Tiffany came back after the break and scored a two count. Charlotte said Tiffany is athletic, but doesn’t have a deep move set. LeRae and Tiffany battled on the top rope. LeRae avoided a top rope Swanton dive by Tiffany. LeRae scored an immediate near fall at 8:00. Tiffany then took over. Jax pulled LeRae out of the ring to safety. Tiffany cartwheeled on the ring apron to avoid Jax, then dropkicked her. Tiffany then gave LeRae an Alabama Slam toward the barricade (which didn’t look good and was at a weird angle that almost precluded it having any visual impact).

Tiffany threw LeRae into the ring and landed her double-jump Prettiest Moonsault Ever for the win.

WINNER: Tiffany in 10:00.

-Jax jumped Tiffany just as she stood to celebrate. As she set up a corner splash, Trish Stratus ran out for the save. Trish landed a Thesz Press on Jax and then slammed LeRae to the mat. Jax got up and went after Trish. LeRae clipped the back of Trish’s legs. Jax headbutted Tiffany as she stood and watched LeRae attack Trish. Jax stacked Trish onto Tiffany and landed an Annihilator. Barrett said that was a reminder of the danger possessed by Jax.

After Jax and LeRae left, Charlotte entered the ring and stood over Tiffany, who was writhing in pain and clutching her belly. Charlotte pointed at the WrestleMania sign.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was rough, Tiffany’s promo before the match was rough, Charlotte on commentary was beyond rough. Charlotte sounds like she’s never spoken off-script before and nothing comes to mind at all when she is asked to speak extemporaneously about herself or her opponent. It’s just a clumsy, stilted word salad of cliches somewhat out of context and without any natural inflection. Just bad. It’s kind of sad, actually, how ineffective she was on commentary in that context.)

-Cody approached Priest backstage and asked why Rock was there. Cody said his guess is as good as his, but he is sure it’ll be eventful. He wished Priest luck in the Chamber. Priest said last year they both walked out as champions, but this year it’ll be him coming for Cody’s title. Cody said he wouldn’t have it any other way. Cody walked off and then Braun Strowman walked up to Priest. Braun said if not for Solo, the Chamber would be looking a lot different. Priest said he’s starting to sound like McIntyre with excuses. Priest said he just beat him to the punch. Braun said he’d have done the same thing. They chuckled. They agreed their focus is on their tag match together tonight.

-Barrett hyped the main event tag match. [c]

-They showed a scene of New Orleans as Tessitore talked about the history of WWE in that city.

-A video package aired on the women’s Chamber.

-Byron Saxton interviewed Naomi and Belair backstage. He said the video footage “led them to believe” that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were responsible. Naomi said they don’t think, they know. Belair said they are getting revenge on Liv and Raquel so they can move on to the Chamber where one of them will win and face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania.

-A commercial hyped Evolve premiering March 5 on Tubi and every Wednesday thereafter. [c]

-Tessitore plugged Chamber weekend programming including the Kickoff on Friday.

-A vignette aired on Alexa Bliss who said sine she was away, a lot of change happened to her, but she looks around and sees nothing has changed around her. She said the names are different, but the desperation and insecurities remain the same. She said in Toronto, she’ll turn the Chamber into a playground of her own. She said she knows the Chamber, loves the Chamber, and has won the Chamber. She said for the other five women, it’ll be a hell they’ve never seen experienced before. She said it’s her division. Her tone shifted from sinister to perky and she said, “See you soon!”

-As Belair and Naomi made their entrance. Barrett said being in vague vicinity of a crime several minutes after the incident is not proof of involvement. He said Aldis’s investigation isn’t good enough. He said Raquel and Liv should sue Aldis for defamation of character.

Liv and Raquel knocked Belair off the ring apron and then attacked Naomi. Belair returned to the ring and attacked Raquel. Liv clipped Belair’s leg. Raquel and Liv delivered their signature moves on Belair. Raquel and Liv retreated as their music played. Barrett said that’s what they get for recklessly tossing around allegations.

-A Ford pick-up truck sped up to the arena. Tessitore said it’s The Final Boss, one of the most recognizable people in the world. [c]

-Aldis ordered Raquel and Liv to leave the arena. He said they can’t pull this type of crap on his show. They laughed in his face and left. Chelsea Green and Naomi then showed up. Aldis recoiled at the sight of them. Chelsea offered for them to replace Belair and Naomi. Aldis said they won’t miss the Chamber. Chelsea said she had an outfit already picked out. She touted being Canadian and listed her superlatives. Aldis said they’re testing his patience. He said they’ll be in action next Friday on Smackdown in Toronto and it’ll be good. Chelsea begged for more details, suggesting perhaps an Evite.

-The Rock made his ring entrance. He pointed to goosebumps on his forearms. Tessitore said, “The Road to WrestleMania, the way it should be.” Barrett said the crowd is “practically levitating.” Tessitore said he is the most electrifying man in all of entertainment, super-charging the WWE Universe. (It didn’t sound quite as loud as Barrett and Tessitore were saying, but they know what’s good for them.) Rock saluted the crowd from the second rope and got a burst of cheers. A “Rocky!” chant broke out.

As his music faded, another “Rocky!” chant. He laughed and said, “Ahh, you feel it, don’t you?” He said he’s got chills up and down his body because for The Final Boss to get his inside “his bird” and fly to New Orleans on a Friday, he’s dropping some big news (his exact wording was bleeped). Another “Rocky!” chant.

“Let’s get this show on the road,” he said. He struck his pose and then told fans, “Hold on a second, I’m doing it!” Fans laughed. He then led the crowd in saying, “Finally, The Rock has come back to New Orleans.” He then announced that WrestleMania is coming back to New Orleans in 2026 on Apr. 11 and Apr. 12. A graphic appeared on the big screen and pyro blasted. Fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Rock got bleeped some more. He then began singing, “When the Saints Go Marching In.” He said this isn’t sing-along with The Final Boss, though. He told them to shut up and let The Final Boss sing the song. Some fans booed. Rock said they can boo all they went. He went back to singing. Fans sang anyway and he said they were good and it was an amazing duet.

Rock then shifted into heel mode, calling the fans the largest collection of STD-having trailer park trash he’s ever seen. Fans booed and scowled. He said dropping the WrestleMania news wasn’t “the only great gift he was dropping.” He said he was there to call someone out. He said he respects and admires this person. “That man is our WWE Champion, that man is the one and the only Cody Rhodes,” he said. Cody made his entrance.

Cody entered the ring and raised his belt and got the biggest pop of the segment, by far. Rock told Cody that has to feel good. He said they love him. Cody said to the crowd, “I love you too.” Rock said since WrestleMania last year, he and Cody have actually become good friends. Cody laughed (maybe at the absurdity of the statement?) Fans booed. Rock said the last time they were on a show together was Raw on Netflix. He said he laid flowers by his feet and told everybody that he carried the company like an incredible champion. “I said it and meant it,” he said. Cody said he appreciated it. Rock said they went in the back that night and drank for two hours together. “We chopped it up, we had a blast,” he said.

[HOUR THREE]

Rock told Cody he is a great champion and he knows that. He said they have texted over the months and their moms have even become good friends. He showed a photo of Mama Rhodes and Mama Rock after last year’s WrestleMania. He said he wanted Cody to know a few things. He said he wanted Cody to understand that he is on the board of TKO and TKO owns WWE. He said he is a Director of the Board of TKA. “Don’t boo that,” Rock said. Fans booed. He said Rock’s good friend, Ari Emanuel, owns everything. He said Ari told him he owns WWE. Rock said doesn’t own it, but he is the most powerful.

Rock said he wants Cody to be something that is more than a great champion. “I want you to be my champion,” he said. Cody seemed perplexed. “I certainly didn’t expect you and I to become friends of the moms to become friends,” he said. “I didn’t have that on my bingo card.” He said Rock should know that he’s “their champion,” pointing to the fans. A “Cody! Cody!” chant broke out.

Rock said Cody is the People’s Champion and this is their universe and they were born into the business. Rock said he knows Cody’s goal is to bring as much joy as possible to people around the world. He asked him how many millions of social media followers he had. He said, “The Rock has half a billion. That’s not a flex.” He said Rock is higher than him, but he wants Cody to get up to that level. He said he can open possibilities for him that he didn’t know existed. He said if he becomes a champion, every dream he ever had can come true. He said he came to “Moana 2” and he appreciated it. He said he can make his baby’s dreams come true when they’re in the clouds.

Rock said they’re lucky boys who have it all. He said their Mama’s Boys and Girl Dads. He threatened to slap the syphilis off a woman’s face in the crowd. He said he was trying to have a moment. He said the one thing he’s never had that he wants more than anything is a brother. He said Cody can be that for him.

Rock said last year his goal was to face his cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Title. He said when he came back, he talked to Triple H and Nick Khan, both his friends. He said he wanted them to talk to Cody and tell him to step aside because it was best for business. Rock said, “What did you do?” He then said something that got bleeped, but looked like “F— that.” He said Cody said he wouldn’t do it “and you stood up to me.” He said he also slapped him in front of the world. “And no one does that and gets away with it,” he said. “But that’s why you are special.” He touched his chest and said that’s why he should be his champion. He pitched making his dreams come true.

He said he doesn’t want Cody to answer him tonight and think about it and go home and talk to his wife. He said he’ll talk to his wife and then he’ll meet him in Toronto at Elimination Chamber and he can give him his answer them. Cody looked stressed out as he processed all of that. Rock thanked the fans and said they’ve been “a hot ass crowd.” He said before he leaves, he wanted Cody to know that more than anything else in the world he wants that. He pointed at the WWE Title belt.

Cody said, “This championship, my championship, their championship. That is what this is all about?” Rock said, “No, my brother, I don’t want that. I want your soul.” He stared at Cody and Cody looked at Rock like he was looking at a ghost. Rock put his hand up to Cody’s cheek and said, “I’ll see you in Toronto at Elimination Chamber.” Rock left the ring as fans booed.

(Keller’s Analysis: Say what you will about the clunky journey Rock has taken WWE on over the last 12 months or so, but that wrapped it all and owned everything Rock has been – a self-centered psychopath on a powertrip. He was all over the place, channeling his past babyface character and then turning on fans out of nowhere and then snapping back into babyface mode. I can’t imagine Cody saying yes to Rock at the Elimination Chamber, but I could see it being something considered later. Now the question is, does Rock end up facing Cody at WrestleMania after Cody says no and Rock flips out? Does Rock use his power, which he drew attention to in this promo, to say the Chamber winner won’t get the title match at WrestleMania, but instead on another event? If that happens, it will be huge. Or perhaps Roman Reigns steps up in some context and it sets up Roman vs. Rock at WrestleMania while Cody does go on to face the Chamber winner.) [c]

-Tessitore plugged that there’d be a post-Smackdown press conference with The Rock on YouTube and social media.

-DIY came out and said it’s been an electrifying night. They asked for a moment of silence for Pretty Deadly and the end of their championship dreams tonight. Pretty Deadly charged out and attacked DIY, who regrouped at ringside. Barrett said DIY didn’t expect this fighting edge from Pretty Deadly, which they rediscovered recently.

(4) DIY (Tomasso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) vs. PRETTY DEADLY – WWE Tag Team Title match

Ciampa and Gargano took control early and they cut to an early break. [c]

Back from the break, Elton Prince and Ciampa knocked into each other and were both slow to get up. Kit Wilson tagged in and rallied against goth Ciampa and Gargano. When Wilson climbed to the top rope, The Street Profits leaped over the barricade and attacked Wilson and Prince.

WINNER: No contest in 6:00.

-The Profits brutalized Wilson and Prince and then attacked Gargano and Ciampa. The Motor City Machine Guns ran out to go after the Profits, but the Profits beat them down too. Tessitore said they destroyed “the entire division.” The Profits stood over the fallen bodies. [c]

-Tessitore and Barrett commented on fan signs in the crowd. Then they talked about John Cena winning the Elimination Chamber 15 years ago tonight.

-A video package aired on John Cena’s vow to win the Elimination Chamber this year.

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside to discuss Cena’s final appearance in the Chamber next week.

-A clip aired of Adam Pearce telling Sami Zayn he can have his unsanctioned match against Kevin Owens at the PLE next week.

-A clip aired of Kevin Owens that he posted on social media saying Sami got what he wanted. He said Sami wants to fight him and hurt him and end his career, “which will hurt my family, by the way.” He asked if Sami has thought of his family. He then pointed the camera inside Sami’s house where he, his wife, and his young son were going about their lives. He said what will happen to them when they watch him end his career. He said the security will be gone because of his selfish pride. He said he will never forgive Sami for making him do to him what he’s planning to do. He said he’ll see him in Toronto, “but remember, you asked for this, it’s all your fault.”

-Barrett said there are no depths he won’t stoop to. He hyped their unsanctioned match next Saturday at the PLE. Tessitore then talked about Rock’s bombshell statement that he wants Cody’s soul. He asked if Cody “will sellout to the Final Boss.”

-Priest’s ring entrance took place.

(5) DAMIEN PRIEST & BRAUN STROWMAN vs. JACOB FATU & SOLO SIKOA (w/Tama Tonga)

After Braun’s entrance, they cut to Fatu and Solo heading to the entrance stage, followed by Tama. Fatu said they’ve been dropping bodies like bread crumbs. Tessitore said Fatu is no longer the obedient subservient enforcer for Solo as the relationship is much different now. Barrett said the relationship has been reset. He said they are back on the same page as of tonight and are back in fight mode. The bell rang 46 minutes into the hour.

Braun crushed Solo in the corner and then landed a crossbody on Fatu seconds later. He tossed a charging Solo through the ropes to the floor and then Priest leaped off the ring apron onto Solo. Braun knocked Fatu down and then began to run around the ring. Tonga intercepted Braun with a chair. Braun punched the chair. Fatu leaped and knocked Braun and himself over the barricade, nearly landing on and injuring Lilian. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Solo and Fatu dominated during the break.

