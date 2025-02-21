News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/21 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Grand Slam Australia review including Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. The Don Callis Family, Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron over-deliver, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, more (67 min.)

February 21, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

  • 00:00 Introduction and AEW Grand Slam Overview
  • 04:57 Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs.The Don Callis
  • 15:25 Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron
  • 22:52 Death Riders vs. Jay White & Cope
  • 29:40 Critique of the Show’s Structure
  • 31:42 Creative Booking Ideas
  • 33:35 Potential Future Matches
  • 40:46 Okada vs. Matthews
  • 45:14 Women’s Title Match: Storm vs. May
  • 53:14 Future of the Women’s Division
  • 01:05:25 Closing Thoughts and Upcoming Events

