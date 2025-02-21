VIP PODCAST 2/21 – Collision Cafe with Brian Zilem & Amin Ajani: AEW Grand Slam Australia review including Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs. The Don Callis Family, Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron over-deliver, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May, more (67 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Collision Cafe,” Brian Zilem and Amin Ajani discuss the following:

00:00 Introduction and AEW Grand Slam Overview

04:57 Kenny Omega & Will Ospreay vs.The Don Callis

15:25 Mercedes Mone vs. Harley Cameron

22:52 Death Riders vs. Jay White & Cope

29:40 Critique of the Show’s Structure

31:42 Creative Booking Ideas

33:35 Potential Future Matches

40:46 Okada vs. Matthews

45:14 Women’s Title Match: Storm vs. May

53:14 Future of the Women’s Division

01:05:25 Closing Thoughts and Upcoming Events

