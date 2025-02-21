VIP PODCAST 2/21 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-17-2007): WWE Smackdown review including the most boring Playboy reveal, Kristal seducing Teddy Long, Michaels, Cena, Batista, Taker (47 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe discussing that week’s (Feb. 16, 2007) episode of WWE Smackdown prior to the No Way Out PPV. They break down the most recent PPV card, which is always subject to change on a WWE whim, and look at how they built up to the show. They look at Shawn Michaels & John Cena having the upper hand on Batista & Undertaker going into the PPV, whether WWE gave away too much on free TV with several “bigger than ever… we mean it” matches, the horrible promos on the show where they needed to re-shoot or do some serious editing, theories on Kristal (and her four bras) trying to seduce Teddy Long, what the deal is with the cruiserweight and tag divisions, the most boring Playboy unveiling ever, and much more.

