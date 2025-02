Ratings Report: Viewership details for premiere of WWE’s block of new programming on A&E including “LFG: Legends & Future Greats,” link to watch premiere episode

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE’s new “LFG: Legends & Future Greats” series on Sunday night drew an average of 160,000 live and same night viewers and an 18-49 demo rating of 0.05. “WWE’s Greatest Moments” averaged 169,000 viewers and an 18-49 demo rating of 0.04. “WWE Rivals” drew 178,000 viewers and an 18-49 demo rating of 0.05

“Rivals” and “LFG” were tied for no. 30 among all cable shows on Sunday night and “Greatest Moments” finished at no. 35.

