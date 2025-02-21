A&E releases a clip of Sunday’s latest episode of “WWE Legends & Future Greats” featuring Undertaker, Booker T, Mickie James, Bubba Ray Dudley

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

A&E have released a 90 second teaser video for the second episode of “WWE Legends & Future Greats” premiering this Sunday night. It includes footage of a match with commentary from Vic Joseph & Jeremy Borash, plus the coaches Bubba Ray Dudley, Booker T, Mickie James, and Undertaker.

The first episode included competitions amongst the reality show contestants so they could choose their coach. Contestants, all part of WWE’s developmental system, practices promos and in-ring workouts.