WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, February 21, 2025

Where: New Orleans, La. at Smoothie King Center

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 9,309 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 17,971 spectators when configured for concerts.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

DIY vs. Pretty Deadly – WWE Tag Team Championship match

Cody Rhodes & Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

The Rock to appear

