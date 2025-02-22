FREE PODCAST 2/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss who should face Cody after Elimination Chamber, will Punk finally get his WM main event, deviations into nerdiness, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:
- Who is the best candidate to face Cody after Eimination Chamber?
- Will Punk finally get his WM main event, or is 2026 his year?
- Has Drew McIntyre cooled off?
- Women’s chamber predictions and hopes
- No Escape or Elimination Chamber?
- Will it be Seth and Roman at mania? Rock and Roman? Triple threat?
- Massive deviations into nerdiness including:
- Nostalgic revisiting of older movies, games, and shows
- Entertainment generated childhood traumas
- And spoiler warning for Suikoden 1 & 2
- And more
