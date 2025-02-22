FREE PODCAST 2/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Duncan discuss who should face Cody after Elimination Chamber, will Punk finally get his WM main event, deviations into nerdiness, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Javier Machado and Kevin Duncan Acknowledge:

Who is the best candidate to face Cody after Eimination Chamber?

Will Punk finally get his WM main event, or is 2026 his year?

Has Drew McIntyre cooled off?

Women’s chamber predictions and hopes

No Escape or Elimination Chamber?

Will it be Seth and Roman at mania? Rock and Roman? Triple threat?

Massive deviations into nerdiness including: Nostalgic revisiting of older movies, games, and shows Entertainment generated childhood traumas And spoiler warning for Suikoden 1 & 2

And more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO