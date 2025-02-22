FREE PODCAST 2/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): WWE & TNA announcer Josh Matthews says what it’s like to be yelled at by Vince McMahon + The Stro with WCW Nitro era stories (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-22-2015), PWTorch editor Wade Keller interviewed former WWE and TNA lead play-by-play announcer Josh Mathews who discussed his time in WWE, why he departed, his path to TNA, his controversial Twitter exchange with Jim Ross, what he likes about TNA, what it’s like to be shouted at by Vince McMahon, what his prep style was like in WWE, what he was liking about TNA, his Tough Enough experience, the departure of Samoa Joe, and his new podcast about men’s fashion. Live callers and email topics are sprinkled in.

Then in a bonus interview from earlier in the month (2-11-2015), Pat McNeill interviewed former WCW wrestler The Stro. Plus, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell talk the latest news, events, and more.

