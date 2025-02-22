VIP PODCAST 2/22 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-18-2007): WWE No Way Out PPV Roundtable including Cena & Michaels vs. Undertaker & Batista, Diva Talent Invitational, Kennedy vs. Lashley, more (53 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our WWE No Way Out PPV PPV Roundtable from Feb. 18, 2007. PWTorch’s James Caldwell & Sean Radican provide rapid-fire analysis followed by a Roundtable with Bruce Mitchell & Pat McNeill. The event included John Cena & Shawn Michaels vs. Undertaker & Batista, Diva Talent Invitational, Mr. Kennedy vs. Bobby Lashley for the ECW Title, a Cruiserweight Open, RVD vs. Shelton Benjamin, and more.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

