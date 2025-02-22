VIP PODCAST 2/22 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-17-2018): Brutus Beefcake’s salacious autobiography, Todd vs. Wade Draft Best WrestleMania Matches Ever, Mailbag on Bret and Shawn, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 17, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd reviews a book and then they answer emails from VIP members:

BOOK REVIEW:

A review of Brutus Beefcake’s salacious new autobiography

MAILBAG TOPICS:

A “Todd vs. Wade” Battle Draft with their All-Time WrestleMania Match Draft competition

Michael Elgin

Top 10 Raw Stories reaction

What if Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels stayed in tag teams

Net Neutrality

Nagata and Kojima

And more

NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5.

