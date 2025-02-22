VIP PODCAST 2/22 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-17-2018): Brutus Beefcake’s salacious autobiography, Todd vs. Wade Draft Best WrestleMania Matches Ever, Mailbag on Bret and Shawn, more (72 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 17, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd reviews a book and then they answer emails from VIP members:
BOOK REVIEW:
- A review of Brutus Beefcake’s salacious new autobiography
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- A “Todd vs. Wade” Battle Draft with their All-Time WrestleMania Match Draft competition
- Michael Elgin
- Top 10 Raw Stories reaction
- What if Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels stayed in tag teams
- Net Neutrality
- Nagata and Kojima
- And more
NOTE: View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.