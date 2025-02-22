News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/22 – The Fix Mailbag Flashback (1-17-2018): Brutus Beefcake’s salacious autobiography, Todd vs. Wade Draft Best WrestleMania Matches Ever, Mailbag on Bret and Shawn, more (72 min.)

February 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Jan. 17, 2018 episode of The Fix Mailbag. Todd reviews a book and then they answer emails from VIP members:

BOOK REVIEW:

  • A review of Brutus Beefcake’s salacious new autobiography

MAILBAG TOPICS:

  • A “Todd vs. Wade” Battle Draft with their All-Time WrestleMania Match Draft competition
  • Michael Elgin
  • Top 10 Raw Stories reaction
  • What if Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels stayed in tag teams
  • Net Neutrality
  • Nagata and Kojima
  • And more

