VIP PODCAST 2/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: More Rock-Cody analysis, Rock’s post-show press conference, Ricky Saints, Ricochet promo, MJF-Hangman, Charlotte, LFG, more (119 min.)

February 22, 2025

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Next day thoughts on The Rock-Cody Rhodes segment from a variety of angles including whether it’s important for viewers to think Cody is considering Rock’s proposal
  • Charlotte’s weird and even disconcerting performances so far
  • Ricky Saints introduction to NXT and his upside in WWE
  • Does the entrance of Moose to NXT pave the way for Tessa Blanchard?
  • Thoughts on WWE LFG reality series compared to past similar pro wrestling reality training series
  • WWE ID Title prospects
  • AEW topics including Powerhouse Hobbs-Big Bill, Ricochet’s promo, Harley Cameron, Hangman-MJF
  • The latest twists in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant legal jousting

