VIP PODCAST 2/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: More Rock-Cody analysis, Rock’s post-show press conference, Ricky Saints, Ricochet promo, MJF-Hangman, Charlotte, LFG, more (119 min.)

In this episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Next day thoughts on The Rock-Cody Rhodes segment from a variety of angles including whether it’s important for viewers to think Cody is considering Rock’s proposal

Charlotte’s weird and even disconcerting performances so far

Ricky Saints introduction to NXT and his upside in WWE

Does the entrance of Moose to NXT pave the way for Tessa Blanchard?

Thoughts on WWE LFG reality series compared to past similar pro wrestling reality training series

WWE ID Title prospects

AEW topics including Powerhouse Hobbs-Big Bill, Ricochet’s promo, Harley Cameron, Hangman-MJF

The latest twists in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant legal jousting

