VIP PODCAST 2/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: More Rock-Cody analysis, Rock’s post-show press conference, Ricky Saints, Ricochet promo, MJF-Hangman, Charlotte, LFG, more (119 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Next day thoughts on The Rock-Cody Rhodes segment from a variety of angles including whether it’s important for viewers to think Cody is considering Rock’s proposal
- Charlotte’s weird and even disconcerting performances so far
- Ricky Saints introduction to NXT and his upside in WWE
- Does the entrance of Moose to NXT pave the way for Tessa Blanchard?
- Thoughts on WWE LFG reality series compared to past similar pro wrestling reality training series
- WWE ID Title prospects
- AEW topics including Powerhouse Hobbs-Big Bill, Ricochet’s promo, Harley Cameron, Hangman-MJF
- The latest twists in the Vince McMahon-Janel Grant legal jousting
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.