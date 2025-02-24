News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (2-16-2020) NXT Takeover Portland Post-show talking Cole vs. Ciampa for NXT Title, Ripley vs. Belair for NXT Title, on-site report (100 min.)

February 24, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back to the Feb. 16, 2020 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast, a special NXT Takeover Portland post-show. In this episode, Kelly Wells, Nate Lindberg, and Tom Stoup took calls about the Johnny Gargano angle and strong storytelling in the women’s division. Other matches included Rhea Ripley vs. Bianca Belair, Johnny Gargano vs. Finn Balor, Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox, and more. They also talked to on-site correspondent Brian Alston about crowd reactions and merch sellouts.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025