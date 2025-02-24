FREE PODCAST 2/24 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago: WWE Raw, Countdown to TNA Impact moving to Mondays, HBK-Taker, NXT launch, Flair, Nostalgia questions, Heenan, WM26, Hulk Hogan, Kurt Angle, more (160 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to two back-to-back episodes of the PWTorch Livecast from Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, 2010.

On the Feb. 23, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch Nostalgia specialist Brian Hoops has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including last night’s WWE Raw, WWE setting up Shawn Michaels vs. The Undertaker II and whether it’s the right move, where Triple H falls in the mix, and Nostalgia questions on 1960s and ’70s wrestlers who would be stars today, Bobby Heenan as a wrestler and manager, and The Giant in WCW. In the previously VIP-exclusive After-show, Caldwell and Hoops discuss the NXT debut tonight, Ric Flair in the news, and Fox News covering Flair’s domestic dispute.

Then on the Feb. 24, 2010 episode, PWTorch’s James Caldwell and co-host PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill has phone calls, emails, and chat room questions on topics in the news including last night’s NXT debut, in-depth discussion of the positives and negatives on NXT, Why Michael Cole might be on NXT, TNA Impact on March 8, rumors of a Hulk Hogan heel turn, TNA turns compared to WWE turns, questions on Kurt Angle, and Bret Hart or Vince McMahon possibly screwing the other. In the previously VIP-exclusive After-show, Caldwell and McNeill discuss the WrestleMania 26 hype, Jim Ross calling HBK-Taker, Dixie Carter Shoot interview, and rumor of TNA possibly drawing lowest buyrate ever.

