FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-24-2020) Drew’s sit-down promo, final Super Showdown hype, crooked ref in KO-Orton match, Baszler-Becky, callers, on-site report (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-24-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the Drew McIntyre sit-down promo, the chaotic main event between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens with a Seth Rollins loyalist referee, Becky Lynch gets her hands on Shayna Baszler, the final hype for Super Showdown including a Ricochet win and a promo with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Winnipeg and answer Mailbag questions.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO