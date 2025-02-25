FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-24-2020) Drew’s sit-down promo, final Super Showdown hype, crooked ref in KO-Orton match, Baszler-Becky, callers, on-site report (124 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (2-24-2020), Wade was joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to talk about WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the Drew McIntyre sit-down promo, the chaotic main event between Randy Orton and Kevin Owens with a Seth Rollins loyalist referee, Becky Lynch gets her hands on Shayna Baszler, the final hype for Super Showdown including a Ricochet win and a promo with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman, and much more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Winnipeg and answer Mailbag questions.
