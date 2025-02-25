News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 2/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-23-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Trump picks his WrestleMania partner, Mike Awesome’s career, Morishima as ROH Champ, more (109 min.)

February 25, 2025

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 23 & 24, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

  • Donald Trump on Don Imus Show announcing his WrestleMania tag team partner
  • Mike Awesome’s career and the Masato Tanaka matches, concussions, and potential lessons learned
  • TNA Impact ratings
  • ECW ratings
  • ROH’s decision to have Morishima as its World Champion
  • The success of “The Marine” on DVD
  • Little Boogeyman being introduced
  • The Bobby Lashley choice
  • Talent crossing from brand to brand more often
  • The women’s division in WWE
  • Two-out-of-three falls matches
  • And more

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2025