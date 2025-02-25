VIP PODCAST 2/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-23-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Trump picks his WrestleMania partner, Mike Awesome’s career, Morishima as ROH Champ, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 23 & 24, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:

Donald Trump on Don Imus Show announcing his WrestleMania tag team partner

Mike Awesome’s career and the Masato Tanaka matches, concussions, and potential lessons learned

TNA Impact ratings

ECW ratings

ROH’s decision to have Morishima as its World Champion

The success of “The Marine” on DVD

Little Boogeyman being introduced

The Bobby Lashley choice

Talent crossing from brand to brand more often

The women’s division in WWE

Two-out-of-three falls matches

And more

