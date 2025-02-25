VIP PODCAST 2/25 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-23-2007) – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Wade Keller: Trump picks his WrestleMania partner, Mike Awesome’s career, Morishima as ROH Champ, more (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Feb. 23 & 24, 2007 episodes of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host Wade Keller. They discussed these topics:
- Donald Trump on Don Imus Show announcing his WrestleMania tag team partner
- Mike Awesome’s career and the Masato Tanaka matches, concussions, and potential lessons learned
- TNA Impact ratings
- ECW ratings
- ROH’s decision to have Morishima as its World Champion
- The success of “The Marine” on DVD
- Little Boogeyman being introduced
- The Bobby Lashley choice
- Talent crossing from brand to brand more often
- The women’s division in WWE
- Two-out-of-three falls matches
- And more
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.