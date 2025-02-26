Drew McIntyre reveals what he wanted to say to CM Punk following his “chosen one” allusion to Vince McMahon on Raw a year ago and why he didn’t

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Drew McIntyre revealed what he wanted to tell C.M. Punk last year during their face-to-face last March.

Back in March 2024, when McIntyre brought up that he was “The Chosen One,” Punk responded “Who chose you? What was his name?” leaving McIntyre unable to answer due to the reference to Vince McMahon. When asked this week by Kenny McIntosh from Inside The Ropes what was going through his mind that night, McIntyre revealed what he wanted to say and why he chose not to.

What’s going through my mind is: “The same person that fired you on your wedding day.” But I’m a professional. I think by that point, people started seeing what I was capable of on the microphone like it was a new thing. If you watched my stuff outside of WWE, you know when I’m comfortable and the reins are taken off me. I don’t care who it is, I can go toe to toe with anyone. Even Punk. If you watch the first interview we had, the look in his eyes throughout the promo and how much it changed, you realize this is not the same kid that was an arse so many years ago. He was ready that night, I was ready that night, and we went back and forth and back and forth, just hitting each other with these lines. And again, this is not something that’s written on a piece of paper like you say this and I’ll say that. This is just two guys going for it, two guys that have got some banter, and two guys that genuinely don’t like each other in a place as hot as Chicago where Punk’s from. Then that one line, once we’d finally go back and forth so much, it was a choice for me to make. Do I go back and then we see where we end up? Or do I bite my tongue and say okay, this round belongs to you. I’ll be a professional. I’ll do it for the company as well as the de facto babyface, even though I’m really the real babyface of the situation. So I let him have it. For the company, not for him.”

