FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Parks discuss Elimination Chamber, Rock’s return, Cena, Punk, Cody, Tiffany, Hangman-MJF, TNA-NXT crossovers, New Japan, more (113 min.)

Preview and predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber with evaluation of the hype for each announced match

The Rock’s return last week and what it does to the Chamber and WrestleMania line-up likelihoods and options

A preview of AEW Dynamite this week including evaluating Kenny Omega since his return, Hangman Page’s surge in popularity, the choice Tony Khan has to make regarding who to push on the babyface side as his top star, Harley Cameron’s rise and whether it’s a fad or sustainable, and more.

Thoughts on the NXT-TNA dynamic including crossover on Tuesday night’s show with Moose defending the TNA X Division Title against Lexis King on NXT TV.

Thoughts on New Japan’s start to 2025 and if it portends changes for the better

