NXT HITS & MISSES (2/25): Ricky Saints wrestles, TNA X Division Title being defended on WWE program, Hardys, Vaquer vs. Petrovic, Cincinnati venue

Hello Hello! After a tumultuous week of ice, snow and wind, I’m back (for better or for worse) with this week’s NXT Hits & Misses – let’s go!

Cincinnati Venue: Hit

I love when NXT go outside of the Performance Center. The crowds are always enthusiastic and the venues are lit to accentuate the seating arrangements. Nicely done. I love the ramp being level with the ring. It’s old school and I love it.

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Karmen Petrovic: Hit

If you read my columns, you know I’m a huge Vaquer fan, but Petrovic really showed up here. She’s grown consistently as both a competitor and a character (her on/off again work with Ashante Thee Adonis is one of my guilty pleasures). The post-match scenario with Vaquer and Guilia was awesome. That should be an awesome match up, especially title vs. title.

Lexis King vs. Moose: Hit

It’s still surreal for me to see TNA wrestlers on the NXT brand, but I dig it. It’s awesome that NXT is willing to give TNA wrestlers wins on their program. I loved Moose kicking out of The Coronation. This match was good, but I think what made it a hit for this viewer was that it was between two wrestlers from different companies. I love this partnership and I hope it ends up benefiting both companies in the long run. I love the faceoff with Moose and Oba Femi.

Hardy Boyz vs. No Quarter Catch Crew: Hit

I repeat: surreal moment! Damn, was this cool as hell. The match was what you’d expect: NQCC played their parts well and The Hardys still look great after all these years. The crowd was into this matchup and that added to the overall coolness of the match. Fraxiom vs. The Hardys…oh, yes please! Oh, and Santino genuinely looked touched from his ovation. This was awesome. I can’t wait for these two teams go at it at Roadblock.

Lola Vice vs. Arianna Grace: Miss

Glad to see Grace back in NXT, but I’m stone cold on Lola Vice, She’s not bad in the ring, but her character has flip flopped on the consistency of The Big Show. There has been little to no character development with her, so I’m in the position of not caring whether she wins or loses. This is a match you can certainly fast forward through and not miss anything of substance.

Wes Lee & Ethan Page vs. Ricky Saints & Je’von Evans: Hit

Fun match with the expected outcome with Saints getting the pin on his first match in NXT. I wish Lee hadn’t had to take the pin, as I feel he’s been in a good spot as a newer heel. Saints received a hero’s welcome from the audience and I’m interested in who his first feud will be with. I don’t see him climbing to NXT Championship status like Ethan Page, but if Tony D’Angelo should drop the North American strap, that could be a fun chase for Saints.