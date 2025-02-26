AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Where: Oceanside, Calif. at Frontwave Arena

How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,974 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,430. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy – Revolution International Championship Series match

Bryan Keith vs. Will Ospreay – Bounty match

Daniel Garcia & FTR vs. Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron

“Hangman” Adam Page will be in action

MJF to appear

Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana to speak

