AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Where: Oceanside, Calif. at Frontwave Arena
How To Watch: On tape delay on TBS and on Max streaming service
Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 2,974 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,430. The arena has a capacity of 7,500 spectators when configured for concerts.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Konosuke Takeshita vs. Orange Cassidy – Revolution International Championship Series match
- Bryan Keith vs. Will Ospreay – Bounty match
- Daniel Garcia & FTR vs. Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Harley Cameron
- “Hangman” Adam Page will be in action
- MJF to appear
- Swerve Strickland & Prince Nana to speak
Visit this website during Dynamite for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/19): Keller’s report on Hangman-MJF face-to-face, The Opps (Samoa Joe & Hook & Shibata) vs. The Patriarchy, Hobbs vs. Big Bill in Street Fight
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Big Bill in a street fight, MJF and Hangman Page meeting, Megan Bayne vs. Kris Statlander, The Opps vs. The Patriarchy
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.