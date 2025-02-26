AEW FEUD TRACKER: Barber assesses and grades Mariah-Toni Storm, Don Callis Family vs. Ospreay and Omega, Moxley-Copeland, MJF-Hangman, Swerve-Ricochet, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

•“Speedball” Mike Bailey was officially announced as coming soon to AEW. It will be interesting to see where he fits in on the jam-packed roster.

•Speaking of arrivals, Fightful reported last week that Josh Alexander is also on his way to AEW. More on where I think he ends up later.

•Fightful also reported that Tony Khan essentially ghosted Shane McMahon after Shane O’Mac reportedly told Tony that he wanted to come in and run the company. Chalk that one up as a smart decision by Tony

•NJPW’s Gabe Kidd made his debut defeating the Butcher in quick fashion on Collision. Don Callis was shown watching backstage. Perhaps that’s an indication Callis is looking to align with Kidd to run back the critically acclaimed match he had with Kenny Omega at Wrestle Dynasty.

•All AEW PPVs from 2020-2024 will be available on Max starting on Saturday March 1. Hopefully we’ll get word on whether or not Revolution will be available for purchase on Max as early as tonight.

INTRO

There are three shows left until Revolution so each one has to count. Tonight, Dynamite takes place from suburban San Diego.

First of all, people of San Diego, if you’re reading you have three consecutive weeks of hot crowds to live up to. Please don’t disappoint.

Secondly, by the end of tonight’s show, the majority of the Revolution card should be solidified so it should be interesting watching it come together. The one thing I will say is on paper this isn’t the most exciting card for tonight’s night but that’s okay because it’s more important to build up the PPV.

Jon Moxley vs. Adam Copeland

Latest Developments

Copeland vowed to eliminate each of The Mechanics one by one so that it would be him and Mox one-on-one at Revolution and then made good on his promise by taking out Pac.

Analysis

Once again Marina Shafir interrupted a Willow Nightingale interview at the behest of Mox, when then allowed him to commandeer an cameraman and head to the ring to cut a somewhat uncharacteristically unhinged promo. He said that everything from the title, to the seats, to the camera was his and then promised to end Copeland at Revolution. Jay White then made his entrance, clearly outnumbered. Pac slinked in behind him, but before he could do anything Copeland’s music hit. Cope and White helf their own against Mox +The Mechanics until Copeland reached under the ring and grabbed Spike. That sent Mox, Marina, and Claudio scurrying. It was at this point that Copeland said he was going to take out each of the Mechanics until it was just him and Mox at Revolution.

On Collision, The Mechanics defended the trios titles for the second time in three weeks this time against Daniel Garcia and 2.0. The match was what it was. Pac forced Angelo Parker to tap out to the Brutalizer. The typical post-match assault from The Mechanics ensued until the Undisputed Kingdom intervened. Amidst the fight Pac was laid out with the Total Elimination by Roddy Strong and Kyle O’Reilly. Copeland then arrived on the scene as Mox and Marina slithered in through the crowd. The UK, Garcia, and 2.0 held off the heels while Copeland took advantage of Pac who was still laid out, blasting him with two con-chair-tos while Mox watched.

This was a bit of a mixed bag. The story came in this week a bit hobbled after Copeland got choked out in Australia. Mox’s promo was unusual for him. He’s usually more in control so this was a little off-putting. I think his unspoken behavior was more effective in telling a story. He’s shielded and guided out by Marina. His face when Pac got taken out wasn’t anger. It was a realization that Copeland intended to make good on his promise. Mox is like a lot of villains. He talks a big game, very menacing and confident with his henchmen around him. Those henchmen ensure that he doesn’t lose the title. Now that Copeland is going to take those henchmen out Mox is concerned because he knows he’ll be exposed and at risk. I think this is as good a story as we can expect with Copeland as an opponent. I said last week that something like this would be the best route.

I think Copeland, likely with help from Willow, will succeed in taking out the Mechanics, but I think Mox will have an ace or perhaps a Walking Weapon up his sleeve. My guess is that Josh Alexander makes his AEW debut by being revealed as the sixth Mechanic. It’s similar to how Solo Sikoa debuted on the WWE main roster on a show where the Usos had been neutralized. To me that would benefit everyone. It looks like a one-on-one match on paper. Mox looks cunning. Josh Alexander immediately has something to do and the story gets an injection of something new. For the next couple weeks though, Copeland has a specific purpose and that’s a good thing.

Grade: B

Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay vs. Don Callis Family

Latest Developments

Kyle Fletcher accepted Will Ospreay’s challenge for a steel cage match at Revolution. Elsewhere Orange Cassidy won the right to challenge Konosuke Takeshita for the International title tonight but had to be saved from a post-match attack by Kenny Omega

Analysis

This feud has split into two separate matches at this point. On Collision, Kyle Fletcher officially accepted Will Ospreay’s challenge for a steel cage match. He vowed to end things once and for all between them.

The other singles match hasn’t been made official yet because of some nonsensical International Championship Series which consisted of one match. OC beat Roddy Strong for the right to face Takeshita tonight. The winner of that match will face Kenny Omega at Revolution. It just seems like an unnecessary extra step to get to the same destination: Omega vs Takeshita. It would’ve made sense to just announce that match and build up for a couple of weeks instead of this silliness. Takeshita will beat OC and we will get Omega vs Takeshita which will be an incredible match.

Grade: C+

Mariah May vs. Toni Storm

Latest Developments

Toni tried to move on from Mariah May, but Mariah had other ideas, attacking her and challenging her to the rubber match at Revolution.

Analysis

Toni Storm got a standalone promo on last week’s Dynamite to celebrate her title win. She said that in front of friends, family, and former lovers she regained het title. She rubbed in that she beat Mariah with a small package but then added that Mariah should’ve used protection because she railed her with the biggest package in the world. She then said that Mariah had been compromised to a permanent end and made it be known that she’s open to all challengers.

This was classic Toni Storm at her hysterical best. She commanded the ring and the audience was with her for the entire thing. The way the small package win was used as a jab at Mariah was clever. In the moment though it was a little surprising that they were seemingly moving on from Mariah without a rubber match.

That changed on Collision though as Mariah went ballistic, jumping Toni during the cold open. She slammed into a road case and then dragged her by the hair onto the stage where she delivered a vicious Storm Zero. Cradling Toni’s unconscious body, she called for Toni’s trademark spotlight and then said “look what you made me do”. She said she was going to write the ending of their story in Toni’s blood and that at Revolution they would have a “Hollywood ending”.

It makes perfect sense that Mariah’s been pushed to the edge and her losing the title was the thing that caused her to finally snap completely. The thud from the Storm Zero was sickening and Mariah looked demented cradling Toni’s body while delivering her promos. I only have two small quibbles. Mariah should’ve mentioned that Toni tried to move past her so that there was consistency between the two promos. The bigger problem was commentary during the cold open referring to a match that hadn’t yet been made or announced as Toni walked down the hall. Something like that shouldn’t happen. It makes the audience feel like they’ve missed something even though they haven’t.

As for the match, I expect it to be bloody. I also expect a stipulation beyond a “Hollywood Ending” being added to it. I still vote dog collar match but we will see. Before that though I would greatly appreciate Toni, while still fully Timeless, showing some fire while addressing Mariah.

Grade: B+

Mercedes Moné vs. Momo Wantanabe

Latest Developments

Mercedes demanded Momo challenge her to her face

Analysis

Mercedes was being interviewed by Renee Paquette. Renee threw to an interview with Momo taped after Grand Slam. Momo officially challenged Mercedes. Mercedes was didn’t appreciate being surprised and demanded that Momo come to Dynamite and challenge her to her face.

This is going to be more straightforward match than feud. Momo will come to Dynamite, challenge Mercedes, and then there will be physicality. On a PPV with several matches with deeper stories, I think this match being purely about the in-ring is fine even if it’s not ideal. These two had a previous match (and worked well together) so hopefully they can at least play off that.

Grade: Incomplete

Swerve Strickland vs. Ricochet

Latest Developments

Ricochet refused to Prince Nana’s request to return the Embassy robe to him

Analysis

Ricochet came out and cut a braggadocious promo and vowed to win championship gold. Swerve’s music hit suddenly, but it was Prince Nan not Swerve. Nana looked very somber and serious. In fact he didn’t dance. He came down to the ring and explained that he asked Swerve to stay home because he wanted to handle this himself. He explained his history in wrestling and that the Embassy robe represents honor and integrity, neither of which Ricochet has. He then asked him to return it. Ricochet said no and did the Jadakiss laugh in his face.

This was simple but very effective. Ricochet continues to excel at being an obnoxious jackass. That includes the laugh which is intentionally annoying. Nana not dancing when he came out instantly indicated the seriousness of what he was coming to do. Between Nana and the commentators, particularly Ian Riccaboni, the significance of the Embassy robe was imparted well enough for unfamiliar fans to understand it. Now that Nana tried to play nice and failed, Swerve can come and get the robe forcibly. I expect the rematch between these two at Revolution.

Grade: B+

Christian Cage vs. Hook

Latest Developments

The Opps defeated The Patriarchy when Hook forced Nick Wayne to tap to the RedRum.

Analysis

There’s not much to say about the match except that Samoa Joe, Shibata, and Hook work well together. When Hook got the RedRum locked in, Joe literally intimidated Christian into not getting in the ring to break up the pin.

Hopefully this brings to a close the rivalry between Hook and Christian. Sure Christian didn’t get choked out or pinned but he’s got that contract still so he has to be protected. Moving forward The Opps would make great challengers for the trios titles. Alternatively Samoa Joe and Hook could be a lot of fun in the tag division.

Christian on the other hand feels like he’s lost steam and that contract continues to be more hindrance than help. I can’t any scenario where he cashes in successfully so I honestly don’t see the point of him continuing to hold onto that thing.

Grade: C+

MJF vs. Hangman Page

Latest Developments

MJF and Hangman Page had a spirited back and forth promo.

Analysis

Rather than attempt to explain it myself I’m just going to directly quote Wade Keller’s report:

“MJF told fans he “doesn’t speak poor.”

MJF said the first match in the history of AEW was the Casino Battle Royal where the winner would earn the opportunity to become the inaugural AEW World Champion. MJF said he had the win within reach, but Hangman cheapshotted him like a gutless little worm. He said as a result he had to scratch and claw himself to the top, and he did that by beating some of the biggest names. “Think of your favorite wrestler; yeah, I beat ’em,” he said.

He said he is struggling to remember, though, who he beat the first time he won the Dynamite Diamond Ring. He then said that he remembered it was Hangman. He said he went on to headline the biggest event in pro wrestling history at Wembley Stadium. He said he is the best and longest-reigning AEW World Champion of all-time. He said his full name and closed with telling Hangman, “I’m better than you and you know it.”

Hangman asked MJF why he’s talking to him like he doesn’t know who he is. He said he’s 28 years old with a history-making career already. He said he should be proud, but as he listed his accomplishments, he seemed angry, not happy. He asked if it’s because he still hasn’t won respect from the fans. MJF yelled at Hangman to shut his mouth. He said he didn’t care about them. He said it’s funny to him that the hypocrites get to decide who’s morally redeemable and who’s not. He said Hangman has had everything served to him on a silver platter because the fans woke up one day and decided he should be “the main character.”

MJF said he’s the guy who drank a man’s blood, attacked innocent veterans in the locker room, drove a syringe through a human being’s face, and was low down and vile enough to burn down a childhood home of a rival. He said that supposedly makes him a hero. Fans cheered. MJF said the fans will chant “Cowboy Shit!” at the top of their lungs. The chant started. He asked Hangman if that gives him the “warm and fuzzies.”

MJF asked Hangman if he loves himself, though, such as after he ended the career of his mentor “that worthless, talentless jobber hack.”

Hangman yelled at MJF fiercely that he can’t talk about him like that. He said Christopher Daniels is ten times the man he will ever be. He said if he could rip out his spine and give it to Daniels, he would do it in a heartbeat. He said a 32 year career and 100 times around the globe, Daniels gave a part of his life to every promotion he worked for. “He died a warrior’s death,” he said. He said he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. He said he took care of pro wrestling even when pro wrestling didn’t take care of him. “He is the best of us, all of us,” he said. He said it’s due to people like him that he can stand in the ring today. Fans chanted, “Fallen Angel!” Hangman paused as MJF smirked.

Hangman said that self-awareness and selflessness and humility is something MJF doesn’t have the stomach for. He warned him his career might end tonight if he doesn’t wipe that smirk off his face. He asked what would be said about MJF if his career ended tonight. He asked if they would call him a selfish coward and opportunist who took every shortcut out there to try to win admiration. Hangman said even after all he’s done, the fans still seem to care about him. He said he won’t be arrogant and pretend to understand it, but he said he knows what is right and what is wrong and he tells the truth about it. He said in five years, he has probably lied 500 times, but never has he done it to the fans. He said he has worked for everything including his championships and his family. He said it was not easy. He said during the same five years, MJF was scheming his way to the top. He said deep down MJF knows it.

MJF looked down and broke into laughter. “Oh my god, are you a child?” he asked. He said the history books don’t care how you get the job done. He said he has earned everything, but he can’t say the same for Hangman. He said before the doors to AEW opened, the powers that be decided to prop up Hangman. He said he was the chosen one who had all the buzz and propaganda in the world, whereas he came in with a scarf and a mic. He said Hangman earned nothing. He said he walks, talks, and dresses better than him. He told him to name one thing he doesn’t do better than him.

Hangman got one inch away from his nose and said: “I am real.”

It looked like MJF and Hangman were going to fight but security intervened. MJF pretended to get out of the ring and them spat in Hangman’s face which prompted the crazed cowboy to clobber the poor security guards. A short time later the match was made official.

This was an excellent segment from beginning to end. Both men mined their history in AEW from the literal beginning of the promotion until now. The promo work was intricately weaved storytelling and was more than traditional pro wrestling. Hangman and MJF are almost mirror images of each other. In the case of Hangman, he’s spent the last 18 months or so descending further into madness after having his home violated by Swerve Strickland.

I’ve argued from the beginning that this wasn’t about a heel turn. This was about Hangman being pushed into a very dark place and having to find his way back. He did some terrible things, but everyone knows that deep down Hangman is a fundamentally good person. MJF even pointed that out when he asked Hangman if he loved himself because it’s clear Hangman been struggling since being faced with the reality that his out of control behavior led to him retiring his mentor Christopher Daniels. This what Hangman meant when he said he was “real.” He’s a human being who’s been through stuff and faced it. I will say Hangman coming out the other side of his downward spiral was probably faster than it was intended to be but this was the intention nonetheless.

Conversely, MJF, though he won’t admit it, wants the fans adoration and love but he is a fundamentally terrible human being. He lies, he cheats, he does awful things and always finds a way to justify it. He reminds of me a legendary villainess from one of the soaps of I watch. She always said she just wants to be loved but she’s raped, kidnapped, and shot people along the way. She lashes out when she feels like people are denying her love or interfering with it just the same way MJF lashes out at people the fans love because he’s jealous of that relationship.

So often in wrestling, wrestlers move from one feud to another in a static fashion. There’s rarely change or growth beyond an occasional alignment swap. It’s refreshing to see a story built around two guys who the fans have watched change and develop over the course of AEW’s existence. The match at Revolution doesn’t have stakes per se but it feels important because both of these guys are looking to get back in the hunt for the world title.

Grade: A